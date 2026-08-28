Border tension grows as North Korean soldiers cross MDL, South shoots warning shots

A loudspeaker used for broadcasts toward South Korea stands next to a North Korean military guard post, as seen from the border area in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 11, 2025. YONHAP

Armed troops crossed the military demarcation line several times in eastern border areas since mid-August, raising concerns that routine encounters could trigger an accidental clash.

Armed North Korean soldiers have crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) multiple times since mid-August, prompting South Korean troops to fire warning shots, sources familiar with the matter told the JoongAng Ilbo Thursday. The repeated crossings have raised the risk of an accidental military clash.

The MDL is the boundary line separating North and South Korea, established under the 1953 Armistice Agreement that ended active fighting in the Korean War. It runs through the middle of the demilitarized zone (DMZ), a roughly 4-kilometer (2.49-mile)-wide buffer strip that extends 2 kilometers on either side of the line.

The recent crossings occurred on the eastern section of the border, according to the sources. The troops involved were armed and distinct from the unarmed work crews carrying pickaxes that have been building fortifications along the MDL, raising the possibility that they were patrol units carrying out routine guard duty.

Since April 2024, North Korea has been clearing vegetation, laying land mines, and building barbed-wire fences and tactical roads along the MDL as part of a border fortification campaign.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed the incidents. "North Korean troops recently violated the Military Demarcation Line on the eastern front, and our military fired warning shots in accordance with operational procedures," the JCS said. "We are closely monitoring North Korean military activity while maintaining a firm military readiness posture."

South Korea's rules of engagement call for warning shots when North Korean troops cross the MDL. If North Korean troops advance more than 50 meters south after a warning shot, South Korean forces are in principle authorized to fire directly at them.

Military officials worry that as North Korean patrol and guard activity near the MDL becomes routine, warning shots from South Korean troops will also become more frequent, increasing the chances that a small misjudgment or mistake escalates into an armed clash.

North Korean special operations forces conduct a tactical exercise using drones as leader Kim Jong-un observes a comprehensive tactical training exercise involving different branches of the military on May 13, 2025. YONHAP

North Korea's border fortification work has allowed its troops to operate far closer to the MDL than they could from the North's existing guard posts — as close as 80 meters, depending on the circumstances. In some areas, markers for the MDL placed at the time of the 1953 Armistice Agreement have been lost or shifted, creating discrepancies between where South Korea, North Korea and the United Nations Command believe the line runs. There have been cases in which North Korean troops crossed into South Korean-controlled territory, based on their own understanding of where the MDL lies, to lay mines or clear vegetation.

The JCS estimates North Korea could complete its border fortification work around the MDL as early as 2028, one to two years faster than initially projected, given the pace of construction. If the activity seen on the eastern front spreads along the entire border, a large contingent of North Korean guard troops could end up stationed near the MDL once the fortification work is complete.

North Korea has been increasing its guard forces north of the DMZ, while South Korea's military is considering minimizing troop deployments to the front line amid a decline in manpower driven by the country's shrinking population.

That imbalance is fueling concern within and outside the military that South Korea could lose the operational upper hand along the DMZ, with some calling for a fundamental review of South Korea's border guard operations to match North Korea's fortification push.

In response, the Ministry of National Defense told the National Assembly's National Defense Committee on Aug. 20 that it was responding "in a comprehensive and systematic manner" to North Korea's border fortification campaign, including the installation of obstacles along the MDL and its military buildup in border areas. But critics say the ministry has offered no real alternative other than proportionally increasing South Korea's own guard facilities and troop levels.





BY LEE YU-JUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]