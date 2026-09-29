Body of baby found at wastewater plant on Samsung Display campus

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‘Made out to be the villains’: Gangseo District residents push back against school, housing plans
A school for North Korean defector families and public housing are meeting resistance over a lack of consultation and a yet-to-be-built park.
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Korea to bring AI question writing, grading and home-testing to Topik in 2029
A proposed overhaul to the country's Korean-language proficiency test is slated for 2029, including questions tailored to different proficiency levels and AI conducting initial speaking and writing assessments.
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Two Chinese nationals with military backgrounds referred to prosecution over spying allegations
One is accused of intercepting fighter jet communications, while the other faces charges for reportedly obtaining training materials from U.S. bases.
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Busan crowds join effort to guide beloved shark safely back to sea
Coast Guard patrol boats, drones and spectators tried to help steer Bukang-i, a copper shark stranded in Busan’s North Port waterway, toward open waters.