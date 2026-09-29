Body of baby found at wastewater plant on Samsung Display campus

The police are currently investigating the baby died and how his body was brought to the facility.

Police launched an investigation after the body of a baby boy was found at a wastewater treatment facility on Samsung Display’s campus in Asan, South Chungcheong.

The body was found in a collection tank at the Green Center, the wastewater treatment plant on Samsung Display’s site in Tangjeong-myeon, at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Asan police precinct and the Asan Fire Station.

“I think that I can see a body that looks like a child’s,” a patrolling member of the site’s in-house fire brigade told emergency services.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene found the body, about 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) long and weighing 110 grams (3.9 ounces), in the part of the tank that filters debris out of the wastewater. They handed it over to the police.

The Asan city government owns the facility, which treats wastewater from both the Samsung Display site and nearby residents’ homes.

Police are looking into how the baby died and how his body was brought to the facility.

“We do not yet know whether it was miscarried or stillborn,” a police official said. “We plan to apply for a warrant, conduct an autopsy tomorrow and request DNA analysis and other tests.”





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]