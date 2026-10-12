Blue House urges North Korea to immediately halt illegal missile launches

The National Security Office called Pyongyang's latest ballistic missile launches a grave violation of international sanctions.

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North Korea conducts an intermediate-range strategic missile launch drill from its eastern region into the East Sea on Oct. 3, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency the following day.

The presidential National Security Office (NSO) demanded Monday that North Korea immediately stop its ballistic missile tests, calling them a grave violation of international sanctions.

The NSO issued the call during an emergency meeting to discuss the missiles launched from the Pyongyang area over the East Sea, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.


Yonhap

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