Blue House urges North Korea to immediately halt illegal missile launches

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Russian delegation visits Pyongyang to discuss cooperation on disaster management
A Russian emergency ministry delegation arrived in Pyongyang to discuss disaster management as Moscow and Pyongyang expand ties.
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Unification minister's remarks strain Korea-U.S. alliance (KOR)
The unification minister faces criticism for comments that critics say aided Pyongyang and eroded trust with Washington.
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Unification minister downplays North Korean mine provocation (KOR)
Military investigators called the blast a deliberate provocation, while Unification Minister Chung Dong-young instead described it as an accident.
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North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward East Sea, JCS says
The launch comes four days after the South's government disclosed that it conducted its first test launch of a domestically developed hypersonic glide vehicle, reportedly in response to a land mine explosion likely caused by the North.