Blue House to hold emergency meeting on responses to hacking attacks

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Korea clears Kori-3 and Kori-4 nuclear reactors to restart, boosting AI power supply
The government approved 10-year operating extensions for Kori-3 and Kori-4 nuclear reactors, adding 1.9 gigawatts of power to support growing AI data centers and semiconductor production.
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LG Electronics Q3 net profit rises 53.7% on new businesses
LG Electronics' net profit came to 708.4 billion won ($529.4 million), driven by solid growth in its core home appliance and TV divisions and new businesses such as robotics and cooling solutions for AI data centers.
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'Crackgate was decisive': Why Korean buyers are returning Apple’s iPhone Duo even without defects
Screen-crack fears, app compatibility problems and scarce replacement stock are pushing Korean consumers toward refunds and cheaper resale listings.
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Foreign currency deposits rise hit record high
Korea's foreign currency deposits rose to a record $154.7 billion in September, led by a surge in U.S. dollar savings from exporters and brokerage funds.