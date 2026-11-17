The Blue House launched an emergency response task force to prevent AI-enabled cheating during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) and to respond to suspected cases of cheating on other exams.

The presidential office said on Tuesday that it has formed a dedicated task force to devise countermeasures following growing public concerns about AI-assisted cheating.

The Blue House said that its emergency response task force on AI-assisted cheating was launched under the guidance of chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun and held its first meeting on Monday. Discussions reportedly focused on measures to prevent AI-enabled cheating during Thursday’s college entrance exam and to respond to suspected cases involving other tests.

Lim instructed relevant staff, including officials from the presidential education secretary’s office, the situation room and cybersecurity teams within the Office of National Security, to remain on emergency duty through the day of this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

The Blue House said that it plans to keep the task force operational for the time being to develop countermeasures against AI-related cheating in next year’s CSAT and long-term strategies to address potential academic dishonesty involving increasingly advanced AI.





Yonhap





