Blue House denounces North Korean missile launch as violation of UNSC resolution

The Blue House is seen in front of Mount Bugak in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 30. NEWS1

South Korea's presidential security office called for an immediate halt to such grave action.

The presidential Office of National Security on Saturday held an emergency meeting following North Korea's ballistic missile launch and called it a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Pyongyang fired multiple ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area at around 5:20 a.m., according to the South Korean military.

In the meeting, the presidential office assessed the launch's impact on the country's security situation and called for a firm readiness posture, it said in a press release.

The office also called for an immediate halt to such grave action.

The latest launch came after Seoul, Washington and Tokyo concluded their five-day Freedom Edge exercise Friday in international waters east and south of Jeju Island.

North Korea last fired a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Aug. 20, as Seoul and Washington staged their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills.





Yonhap



