Blue House denounces North Korean missile launch as violation of UNSC resolution

Read more
-
U.S. lawmaker calls on State Dept. to revise policy on North Korea travel ban
A U.S. congressman called for easing the North Korea travel ban so Korean Americans can reunite with aging relatives.
-
U.S. military says it is aware of North Korean missile launch
U.S. Pacific Command said the launch poses no immediate threat while reaffirming its defense commitment to South Korea and regional allies.
-
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS
Pyongyang launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea a day after South Korea, the United States and Japan concluded Freedom Edge exercises.
-
Ex-Defense Intelligence Command chief acquitted of leaking secrets in run-up to martial law
The court found insufficient evidence that Moon Sang-ho provided enough information to his predecessor beyond what was already known.