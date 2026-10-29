Blue House condemns North’s missile barrage

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Kim Jong-un's China visit may have had hidden agenda involving U.S. talks, intelligence service says
The National Intelligence Service said the composition of the delegations from Pyongyang and Beijing appeared to focus on diplomacy.
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4.4 million attacks from North Korean IPs put focus on Pyongyang’s cyber capabilities
South Korean financial authorities issued a notice to the financial sector, which has been beset by breaches this month.
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Seoul, Washington stage tabletop exercise on integration of conventional, nuclear capabilities
The allies ran Iron Mace behind closed doors under the Nuclear Consultative Group guidelines to ensure interoperability in a contingency.
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North's outdated guns on border coastline are for 'show,' Defense Ministry says
A South Korean Ministry of National Defense spokesperson said that the North's visible deployment of outdated artillery "makes no sense at all, militarily or tactically."