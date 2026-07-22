Blue House braces for U.S. tariff decision as deadline approaches

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Lee receives credentials from eight new ambassadors
President Lee Jae Myung formally accepted letters of credence from eight newly appointed foreign ambassadors at the Blue House on Wednesday.
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South Korea, Asean deepen ties as Middle East tensions rise
Foreign ministers from Seoul and the Asean are set to discuss energy security, trade resilience and new cooperation projects as the Middle East crisis raises global risks.
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Yeosu petrochemical overhaul wins government approval
Korea approved a restructuring plan for the complex in Yeosu, unlocking major state support as companies merge operations and pivot to higher-value products.
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Top envoys of South, U.S. and Japan to discuss strengthening ties, coordination on North
The trio are meeting in Manila to bolster security and economic cooperation while aligning responses to North Korea’s growing ties with China and Russia.