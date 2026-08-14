Blue House backs 4-year, re-electable presidency

The presidential office said a four-year, multiple-term system likely capped at two terms, paired with stronger National Assembly powers, could win the broadest public support.

A four-year, two-term presidential system with greater powers for the National Assembly would likely have the strongest public support, the presidential office said Friday.

"We share concerns about the problems of an imperial presidency and believe a four-year, two-term presidential system with stronger powers for the National Assembly would have the highest level of public acceptance," a presidential official said during a briefing.

“Constitutional amendments require the support of at least 200 lawmakers and should therefore be discussed and pursued by the National Assembly,” the official added. “The idea is to address the limitations of an imperial presidency through a two-term presidential system, so this is different from a parliamentary system."

President Lee Jae Myung has reportedly discussed constitutional reform aimed at decentralizing presidential power during a series of recent golf meetings with senior lawmakers from the opposing People Power Party (PPP). Lee reportedly told them that he is willing to shorten his term "if that’s what it takes to amend the Constitution.”

Early last month, Lee played golf with lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties, including four-term PPP lawmaker Kim Tae-ho of South Gyeongsang, as well as presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik.

Addressing opposition claims that he was seeking constitutional changes to remain in office for another term, Lee said such accusations would not resonate with the public, according to Kim.

"There is a quorum required in the National Assembly for a constitutional amendment, and it cannot pass if the PPP opposes it," Lee was quoted as saying by Kim. "With that safeguard in place, there is no need to interpret it as an attempt to seek another term or establish a dictatorship."





BY KIM JI-HYE [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



