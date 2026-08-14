Blue House backs 4-year, re-electable presidency

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4 PPP lawmakers indicted on obstruction charges for allegedly blocking Yoon’s arrest after martial law
Reps. Na Kyung-won, Kim Gi-hyeon, Kwon Young-jin and Yoon Sang-hyun face charges after reportedly forming a human wall in front of the presidential residence.
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Lee calls for selective conscription system, defense reforms aimed at younger generations
The selective conscription system would allow those subject to military service to choose between serving short-term as conscripts or for longer as technology-focused noncommissioned combat officers.
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Why must we get permission for where we live? (KOR)
A proposed tax overhaul raises concerns that nonresident single-home owners must disclose their personal circumstances to avoid penalties.
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The NEC is failing, and the Assembly has no answer (KOR)
Korea's election commission needs urgent oversight reforms before another major vote exposes its deepening failures.