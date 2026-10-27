Blue House annex opens photo booth featuring President Lee, first lady

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DP to seek parliamentary probe into Supreme Court chief
The decision comes after some within the Democratic Party (DP) accused Jo Hee-de of meddling in last year's presidential election and improperly using official funds and took issue with his refusal to appoint a new Supreme Court justice.
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PPP urges Blue House to clarify first lady's alleged golf lessons
The call comes after People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Joo Jin-woo claimed that first lady Kim Hea Kyung received golf lessons from a world-renowned golfer at Taereung Golf Club on Oct. 20, the day when a man set fire to two buildings in southern Seoul.
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Kim Jong-un's China trip may signal North Korea-U.S. summit preparations
South Korea's unification minister said the security-heavy delegations suggest Kim Jong-un's trip may have involved more than economic cooperation.
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DP's Jung Chung-rae calls U.S. visa delay that caused him to miss audit trip 'deeply regrettable'
The lawmaker said delayed U.S. visa processing forced him to miss a scheduled parliamentary audit trip to Washington, lamenting that the PPP since have tried to politicize the issue.