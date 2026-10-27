Blue House annex opens photo booth featuring President Lee, first lady

Visitors to Sarangchae can choose from 32 frames featuring President Lee Jae Myung, first lady Kim Hea Kyung and Korean cultural heritage images.

An instant four-cut photo kiosk will open at an annex of the presidential house in central Seoul, allowing visitors to take photos with images of President Lee Jae Myung, his office said Tuesday.

The photo booth will go into service at Sarangchae, a public pavilion annexed to the Blue House on Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of Lee's presidency, the presidential office said.

Visitors can choose from 32 photo frames featuring Lee; his wife, first lady Kim Hea Kyung; or images of Korean cultural heritage assets before taking photos with them and downloading the photos on their smartphones, according to the office.





Yonhap