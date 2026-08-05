Blistering heat has vacationers throwing in the beach towel and heading indoors

Read more
-
Samsung's Ho-Am Prize boosts award money to 500 million won per winner
Ho-Am Foundation will increase each recipient's prize money to 500 million won ($351,400) from 300 million won starting next year.
-
Police raid Starbucks Korea headquarters over 'Tank Day' controversy
The raid marks the first compulsory investigative measure taken in the case, which authorities opened two months ago after a civic group filed criminal complaints against the Shinsegae Group chairman and others.
-
Everland unveils first lion cub born at the park in 8 years — in pictures
Raon has also drawn attention among baseball fans, as Samsung Lions pitcher Yang Chang-seop visited Everland during a break after the KBO All-Star Game and named the cub himself.
-
Too little gear? Video of underwear-clad cyclist sparks debate.
However, since the cyclist's underwear covered their intimate body parts, their decision to ride a bicycle in their underwear does not necessarily constitute indecent exposure under the law.