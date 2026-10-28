Births up 13% in August to mark 26th straight month of increase

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Man referred to prosecutors for spreading false claims about Japan's wartime sexual slavery
A man in his 20s was referred to prosecutors for allegedly posting 211 messages disparaging victims and distorting their experiences.
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Population mobility down 10% in September to lowest level in 53 yrs
Only 444,000 Koreans moved in September, as weaker home sales, limited supply and an aging population curbed mobility.
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Ex-justice minister, special counsel appeal martial law-related ruling
Former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and special counsel Cho Eun-suk appealed after an appellate court cut Park’s prison term from 25 years to nine.
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'Mijo,' not 'ni hao': Fan accused of shouting racist remarks at Sonny speaks up
A season-ticket holder accused of racially taunting Son Heung-min says he shouted an affectionate Spanish nickname, not “ni hao.”