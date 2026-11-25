Nurses care for newborns at the neonatal unit of CHA Ilsan Medical Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 28. NEWS1

Record growth in births could lift Korea’s annual fertility rate back into the 0.9 range, though marriages have begun to decline.

One child per woman — a level Korea hasn't seen since 2017 — is edging back toward view as births continue to rebound. Nearly 220,000 babies were born in the first nine months of this year, up a record 14.3 percent from a year earlier.

At this pace, the country’s annual total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime — is likely to return to the 0.9 range for the first time since 2019.

A total of 25,113 babies were born in September, up 2,731, or 12.2 percent, from the same month last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Wednesday. The figure was the highest for any September in eight years, while the growth rate was the second highest on record after the 16.6 percent increase in September 2007. Monthly births have increased on year for 27 consecutive months.

“The number of births has steadily increased because of a rise in marriages over the past two years, growth in the population of people in their 30s and a positive shift in attitudes toward having children,” a ministry official said.

NAM JUNG-HYUN

A total of 73,091 babies were born in the third quarter, up 7,872, or 12.1 percent, from the same period last year. This marked the highest third-quarter growth rate since 2007, when births increased by 15.6 percent. Births surged in 2007, the Year of the Golden Pig in the Chinese zodiac, popularly believed to be an auspicious year to have children.

The number of babies born in the first nine months of this year reached 218,896, up 27,303, or 14.3 percent, from the same period last year. The growth rate was the highest since records began in 1981.

The total fertility rate stood at 0.90 in the third quarter, up 0.09 from a year earlier. It marked the first time in eight years that the third-quarter fertility rate reached the 0.90 range, after recording 0.96 in 2018. The annual fertility rate is consequently expected to reach the 0.9 range for the first time in seven years, after standing at 0.92 in 2019.

A baby products section is seen at a department store in Seoul on Oct. 28. YONHAP

However, the number of marriages, a leading indicator of future births, has begun to decline.

A total of 16,299 marriages were registered in September, down 2,156, or 11.7 percent, from a year earlier. It was the second straight monthly decline, after August.

“The decline appears to reflect delays in marriage registrations following the government's announcement that the marriage tax credit will be replaced by a marriage subsidy starting next year,” a ministry official said. “It is still too early to conclude that marriages are on a downward trend.”

The total number of marriages in the third quarter stood at 57,799, down 490, or 0.8 percent, from a year earlier. The decline marked the first in 11 quarters, ending a streak of on-year increases that began in the first quarter of 2024.

Despite the increase in births, deaths continued to outnumber births, resulting in a natural population decline. Korea recorded a natural population decrease of 4,705 in September, which brought the total decline for the third quarter to 15,957.





BY JANG WON-SEOK [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]