September births were up 12.2 percent compared to 2025, helping push the country's overall fertility rate back to the 0.9 level for the first time since 2018.

The number of babies born in Korea rose 12.2 percent in September from a year earlier, with the cumulative nine-month tally increasing at the fastest pace on record, government data showed Wednesday.

A total of 25,113 babies were born in September, up 12.2 percent, or 2,731, from a year earlier, rising for the 27th consecutive month, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

It marked the largest figure for any September in eight years, while the on-year growth rate was the second highest for the month, following the 16.6 percent rise recorded in 2007.

For the first nine months of the year, the number of newborns totaled 218,896, up 14.3 percent from 191,593 a year earlier, marking the sharpest on-year growth since the ministry began compiling related data in 1981.

The recent increase in births came amid a growing number of marriages, a rise in population in their 30s and more positive attitudes toward having children.

As a result, the country's total fertility rate, which refers to the average number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime, rose 0.09 points from a year earlier to 0.9 in the third quarter.

It marked the first time that the third quarter fertility rate had reached 0.9 since 2018.

If the upward trend continues in the fourth quarter, the country's annual fertility rate is expected to reach 0.9 for the first time since 2019, when the figure stood at 0.92.

The number of marriages in September fell 11.7 percent from a year earlier to 16,299, declining for the second consecutive month.

The ministry attributed the decline to couples tending to delay marriage registrations in September because of the Chuseok harvest holidays and the government's announcement that it would provide financial support to newlyweds starting next year.





Yonhap