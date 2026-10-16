Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill reinforces 'ironclad' commitment to nuclear deterrence 

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North Korea finally opens new cross-border bridge with China
The Amnok River crossing, which was finished in 2014 but had been waiting for the North to build connecting roads and customs facilities, is expected to expand trade and ease travel between the nations.
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Defense Ministry refutes Pyongyang's claim questioning Seoul's test of hypersonic glide vehicle
Korea said its hypersonic glide vehicle used advanced heat protection, rebutting Pyongyang’s claim that test images showed no signs of hypersonic flight.
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Russia plans film on North Korean troops
The film, starring South Korea-born actor Lee Hyuk-joong and set for release in 2027, will portray North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Russia’s Kursk region.
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North Korea sends thousands of workers to Russian drone factory, CSIS says
The country has reportedly sent up to 12,000 workers and technicians to Russia's Alabuga drone factory, helping produce Iran-designed Geran suicide drones and gain weapons expertise, according to CSIS.