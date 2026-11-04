Binance says hackers used fake job interviews, internal AI tool in $6 billion theft

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South Korea's failure in Unesco taekwondo bid (KOR)
Seoul faces criticism for lagging behind Pyongyang's Unesco bid for recognition of taekwondo as intangible cultural heritage.
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The South Korea-U.S. alliance must maximize security and economic gains (KOR)
Seoul should integrate security and economic negotiations with Washington to strengthen the alliance and its long-term competitiveness.
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Pyongyang still open to dialogue with Washington despite 'hostile U.S. policy'
Kim Yo-jong stated that "the choice for peace includes dialogue," but that the regime was reconsidering the United States' "true nature" after it accused the North of being behind a major cryptocurrency theft from Binance.
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South Korea's failure in Unesco taekwondo bid
Seoul faces criticism for lagging behind Pyongyang's Unesco bid for recognition of taekwondo as intangible cultural heritage.