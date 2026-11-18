A miniature camera is pictured next to a button sewn on a shirt on Nov. 17. [NEWS1]

A Korean cybersecurity firm detected signs of AI-powered exam cheating tools and techniques exchanges on Chinese-language Telegram channels.

Chinese-language Telegram channels advertised AI-equipped calculators for exams and devices that purportedly evade metal detectors and work even when radio signals are blocked, according to data intelligence and cybersecurity company S2W on Wednesday.

Some posts also claimed to offer overseas shipping and proxy test-taking services abroad. The largest channel the firm verified had more than 23,000 subscribers as of Tuesday.

A marketing post on a Chinese-language Telegram channel uses Korea's tax accountant exam cheating scandal to promote its services. S2W

The Korean firm analyzed posts related to AI-assisted exam cheating on the dark web, Telegram and online forums on Monday and Tuesday using DRI, an AI agent on its cybercrime intelligence platform, Xarvis.

A Chinese company even sought to capitalize on Korea's high-profile tax accountant exam cheating scandal. One Chinese company claimed it had helped a 34-year-old test-taker who later confessed to cheating achieve the highest score on the exam and advertised its payment methods in both Korean and Chinese.

The channel was found to be selling cheating devices for college entrance and professional certification exams. Pinhole glasses capable of photographing and transmitting exam questions cost 4,000 yuan ($600), while cameras hidden in buttons to capture questions sold for 2,000 yuan and rice-grain-sized earpieces for receiving answers were priced at 1,000 yuan.

The seller said it would not accept won and allowed payments only in yuan, Hong Kong dollars, as well as cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Tether.

The technique closely resembled the scheme employed by the top scorer of this year’s tax accountant exam, who is identified by the surname Han and claimed to have used a tiny camera connected to smartphone-based AI to cheat on the exam. The alleged perpetrator claimed that neither of the two exam supervisors had caught him, despite his seat being directly in front of them.

The channel touted Han's exposure as proof of its capabilities. "The Han case has drawn considerable interest from Korean students," it said. “We helped him finish at the top, but he went a little too far and got caught. The upside is that we made the news in Korea, which actually demonstrated our expertise.”

Han, the suspect who turned himself in over cheating on Korea's tax accountant exam, speaks to reporters as he arrives for police questioning in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. NEWS1

However, it remains unclear whether the company was actually involved in the cheating scandal.

Many of the posts appear to be fraudulent, according to S2W, which pointed to claims about AI contact lenses that cannot realistically be made and guarantees that buyers would never be caught cheating.

Most high-tech equipment used for exam cheating is available on the consumer electronics market, S2W said. On the dark web, sellers instead tend to promote illegal services, from taking exams on behalf of others to forging test scores and circumventing remote proctoring systems.

“The equipment used for exam cheating is nothing new, but the key difference in this case is that generative AI has replaced the accomplice who once supplied answers from outside the exam room,” said Lee Jae-yeong, head of security at S2W. “Many of the advertisements for cheating devices appear to be scams that prey on test-takers' anxiety. The sellers exploit the fact that victims are unlikely to report being defrauded while attempting to cheat.”





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



