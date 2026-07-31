Beyond the dorm: An international student's guide to renting in Korea

With most foreign students living off campus, high deposits, legal blind spots and unfamiliar leasing practices are making Korea’s rental market harder to navigate.

For Ru, a job-seeker from India who completed both her undergraduate and master's degrees in Korea, the biggest challenge when searching for housing has been the large deposits required to rent an apartment.

"I have mostly been living in Airbnbs and gosiwon [small private rooms with shared bathrooms] in both Daejeon and Seoul because they don't require deposits," she said, describing her housing arrangements since arriving in Korea.

"In other countries, the deposit is usually one to three months' rent."

Ru's experience reflects a challenge faced by many international students in Korea. The number of international students surpassed 300,000 last year, nearly doubling from around 164,000 in 2021.

Yet according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics' 2025 survey, 91.9 percent of international students lived off campus.

Since universities are not legally required to guarantee dormitory accommodation, most students must find housing on the private rental market.

Large deposits, unfamiliar system

Unlike many countries, Korea typically requires much larger security deposits even for monthly rentals.

According to real estate platform Dabang, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment — or "one-room," as it is commonly called in Korea — near 10 universities in Seoul was 622,000 won as of February. The average was based on a deposit of 10 million won.

For many new international students, the deposit can come as a surprise. In many countries, a security deposit is equivalent to one or two months' rent. In this case, that would amount to around 600,000 to 1.2 million won rather than 10 million won.

Some international students also say that being a foreigner can make the housing search more difficult.

Students move out of a dormitory at the University of Seoul after the building was designated as a treatment facility for Covid-19 patients on Dec. 22, 2021. YONHAP

"Some agents didn't treat us like serious clients because they assumed we would leave Korea soon," said an international graduate who has continued working in Korea after completing her master's degree.

"Thankfully, my colleague came with me and explained that I planned to stay in Korea long-term. After that, everything became much easier. We only visited two places before finding one to rent."

Choosing a trustworthy real estate agent can also make the process much easier.

"You need to find a good agent because some places are scams," Ru said. "Meet the agent in person, and don't rush. Visit several properties before signing a contract."

Know your rights as a tenant

Understanding Korea's rental laws is just as important as finding a suitable apartment.

According to a real estate agent in Mapo District, western Seoul, who also provides housing consultations for international residents through the Seoul Global Center, many foreign tenants lose money simply because they are unfamiliar with Korea's legal procedures.

"Under Korean law, landlords are not necessarily required to immediately return a tenant's deposit if the tenant leaves before the contract period ends," the agent said. "Our legal options are limited in those situations, but we try to explain the circumstances to landlords or negotiate with other agents so tenants can recover their deposits."

The agent added that one of the most common mistakes international tenants make is failing to complete two important administrative procedures after moving in.

"They are often unaware that they need to file a move-in report and obtain a fixed date to protect their deposits," the agent said.

A standard dorm room that’s offered to any international student who applies for on-campus housing PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

Both procedures can be completed at a local community service center.

The move-in report should be filed within 14 days after moving into the property. Once completed, it grants tenants legal protection that allows them to maintain their right to occupy the home even if ownership of the property changes during the lease period.

Obtaining a fixed date, known as hwakjeong ilja in Korean, provides additional protection for the tenant's deposit. The date, confirmed with an official stamp on the lease agreement, establishes the tenant's priority when recovering the deposit if the property is sold through a court auction.

If a landlord refuses to return the deposit after the lease expires, these registrations allow tenants to send a formal demand letter and, if necessary, pursue legal action.

Simon Lee, a senior partner at Pureum Law Office, which provides legal services for foreign residents, said tenants should also be aware of risks beyond deposit protection, including illegal building alterations and unauthorized housing arrangements.

"Even if the landlord insists there is no problem, an illegal building structure can undermine the tenant's legal rights," Lee said.

Checklist: Before signing a lease

Experts and experienced international residents recommend taking the following steps before renting a home in Korea:

(1) Choose a licensed real estate agent. A reliable agent can verify property listings, explain the lease agreement and ensure that the government's standard rental contract is used. You can check whether an agency is officially registered through the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Real Estate Transaction Management System, although the service is available only in Korean. For English-language assistance, many local governments offer a list of designated Global Real Estate Agencies that provide multilingual support for foreign residents.

(2) Verify the landlord's identity and ownership. Check the property's official land registry to confirm that the person signing the lease is the registered owner. Be cautious if someone claims to be signing on behalf of a relative or another owner.

(3) Compare several properties. Don't feel pressured to sign after viewing only one apartment.

(4) Request a bilingual contract. If you are not fluent in Korean, ask for an official bilingual lease agreement in Korean and English whenever possible.

(5) Review all costs carefully. Make sure the contract clearly specifies the security deposit, monthly rent and management fees, including what the management fee covers, such as utilities, internet, cleaning and other shared expenses. Be wary of vague clauses allowing additional charges.

(6) Check the repair and restoration clauses. The lease should not require tenants to pay for normal wear and tear. Before moving in, photograph or record the condition of the property to help prevent disputes when you move out.

(7) Review the lease term and early termination provisions. If there is a possibility you may need to leave Korea early because of visa issues or other circumstances, make sure the contract clearly explains the notice period and any penalties for ending the lease before it expires.

(8) Pay particular attention to the "special terms" section of the contract, where additional conditions are often included.

(9) Avoid cash-only transactions. Always keep payment records and documentation.

(10) Complete your move-in report within 14 days. This establishes your legal rights as a tenant.

(11) Obtain a fixed date. This is one of the most important steps for protecting your deposit.

(12) Keep copies of all contracts and receipts. They may be needed if disputes arise.

A screen capture of the list of Global Real Estate Agencies provided on the Seoul Metropolitan Government's website SCREEN CAPTURE

For students applying for a Registration Card, having a valid residential address is also essential. A rental contract in the tenant's name generally satisfies the requirement. Residential properties such as shared houses and officetel rentals, building unit that combines commercial and residential functions, are usually eligible, while accommodations like gosiwon — small accommodations for students studying for exams — generally are not.

Students searching independently can browse listings on platforms such as Naver Real Estate, Dabang and Enkorwithus.

Several cities, including Seoul, Busan and Daejeon, also designated Global Real Estate Agencies that provide multilingual services for foreign residents, which are available on the website of each city government and foreign resident support center.

In Seoul, information about the nearest participating agency is available by calling the city's 120 Dasan Call Center. International residents can also receive free legal and housing consultations through the Seoul Global Center.







BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]