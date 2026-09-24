Beyond GKS: More scholarships for international students in Korea

Universities, private foundations and local governments offer scholarships ranging from tuition reductions to full tuition, living expenses and other financial support

While the Global Korea Scholarship, widely known as the GKS, has grown increasingly popular for its comprehensive benefits, including tuition, airfare and living expenses, competition for the scholarship has also become increasingly fierce.

But failing to win the GKS may not the end of the world. Universities, private foundations and local governments have been introducing and expanding scholarships that support international students, with some offering full tuition and living expenses and others covering a portion of a student's tuition.

For those looking for scholarship opportunities beyond GKS, here is a compilation of programs offered to international students from across Korea.

Newly enrolled Seoul National University students and their families walk near the campus main entrance in Gwanak District, southern Seoul. YONHAP

University Scholarships

From major universities like Yonsei University and Korea University to STEM-focused institutions like KAIST and Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), higher education institutions offer scholarships that can reduce the cost of studying in Korea.

Korea University offers several scholarships to international undergraduates, with many awarded automatically during the admissions process.

Its Anam Global Scholarship provides full tuition for eight semesters for top-ranked admitted students in each academic track. Students are automatically considered for the scholarship, with the university making its decision based on the admission evaluation.

Other admission scholarships include the KU STEM Scholarship for outstanding students in science and engineering fields and the Global Leader scholarships, which provide either full or half tuition support. Students generally need to complete at least 12 credits and avoid academic warnings to remain eligible.

At Yonsei University, international undergraduate students applying to Underwood International College, or UIC, where all the classes are taught in English, are automatically considered for an admissions scholarship. If selected, the scholarship covers full tuition for up to four years. There is no separate scholarship application, but selection is purely merit-based, evaluating high school transcripts, standardized test scores and application essays.

After being selected, recipients must maintain a required GPA of 3.0 or higher out of 4.3 to continue receiving the scholarship.

UIC also offers other merit-based scholarships offering three different options to cover all, half or one-third of tuition. The evaluated merit is based on the students’ GPA from the previous semester and active enrollment status.

For students interested in science and engineering, KAIST is another university where financial support is built into the admissions process. The KAIST Scholarship is available to international graduate applicants and covers full tuition, national health insurance, as well as a monthly stipend.

KAIST's campus in Yuseong District, Daejeon KAIST

Students select KAIST scholarship support as their financial resource when applying and are then automatically considered for the appropriate scholarship.

Highly competitive applicants to master's and integrated master's-doctoral programs can also be considered for the KAIST Global Presidential Scholarship, which provides full tuition and 1 million won ($732) per month for four semesters. International Ph.D. students can be considered for the KAIST Prestige Scholarship, which provides full tuition and a monthly stipend for up to eight semesters.

UNIST takes a different approach by providing tuition support to international undergraduates from the beginning of their studies. All international freshmen receive a full tuition scholarship during their first semester.

From the second semester, however, students can receive either a full or half tuition scholarship depending on their academic performance, with a minimum of 12 credits required in the previous semester.

Ewha Womans University has a scholarship specifically designed to bring international students to Korea.

Ewha Womans University’s Ewha Global Partnership Program (EGPP) is open to applicants who apply through the university’s special admissions process. Applicants are considered for the scholarship based on “their leadership potential.”

Ewha, however, does not specify a separate leadership qualification or minimum score. Instead, applicants are evaluated through their submitted application materials, which include academic records, a personal statement and other supporting documents.

The scholarship covers full tuition, including the admission fee, as well as on-campus housing for students living in the dormitory and a stipend. It can be awarded for up to eight semesters for freshmen, four semesters for transfer students, four semesters for master’s students and up to six semesters for doctoral and combined master’s-doctoral students.

Many other universities also offer tuition reductions based on academic performance, Korean-language ability, or admission results, meaning potential applicants should check the scholarship section of the university they are applying to.

Lukas Korinek, a Korea University student selected to receive the SK Global Scholarship, pose for a photo with Oh Min-gyu, head of the university's Office of Graduate School Innovation, during a scholarship award ceremony. KOREA UNIVERSITY

Private Scholarships

Students can also look beyond scholarships provided by their universities, as several private foundations and companies also offer scholarships for international students.

One major private scholarship program is the Posco Global Scholarship in Korea, run by the Posco TJ Park Foundation.

Selected scholars receive full tuition and 1 million per month in living expenses, with support provided for up to 22 months for master’s students and 36 months for doctoral or integrated master’s-doctoral students.

To be eligible, applicants must hold or are expected to hold a bachelor’s degree and have been admitted to a master’s or doctoral program at one of the program’s eligible Korean universities. Applicants must also receive a recommendation from their admitted school and pass an interview with the foundation.

Another major option is the SK Global Scholarship Program, run by Korea University in partnership with SK Group.

The program is aimed at international students entering master's programs in semiconductor and AI- or IT-related fields. The selected scholars receive full tuition, monthly living expenses, round-trip airfare, medical insurance and Korean-language education support.

The scholarship is administered through Korea University's graduate admissions process. Applicants apply to the relevant master's program and are evaluated by the department, after which final SK scholars are selected.

International students pose for a photo in graduation gowns after a commencement ceremony at Keimyung University’s Seongseo Campus in Dalseo District, Daegu. NEWS1

Local Government Scholarships

Another option is scholarships offered through local governments or regional foundations, which are generally aimed at international students who are already studying at universities in a particular city or province.

Daejeon runs the Daejeon Talent Development and Growth Foundation Scholarship, which provides 1.5 million won ($1,100) in living expenses to selected international undergraduate students enrolled at universities in the city.

For the 2026 fall semester, applicants had to be enrolled in a regular undergraduate program at a university based in Daejeon, have completed at least 12 credits in the previous semester and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.5 scale. They also need a valid Test of Proficiency in Korean, or Topik, score of Level 3 or higher, obtained within the previous two years.

Students do not apply directly for final selection.

They first prepare their documents and obtain a recommendation from their academic adviser or department head, then submit an online application through the Daejeon Youth Portal. They must also submit their documents to their university's international office, which forwards a collective recommendation to the foundation for final selection.

Busan has the Global Busan Scholarship.

The program supports international students who are interested in finding employment and settling in Busan after graduation.

For 2026, the scholarship provided up to 2.2 million won per student as a one-time payment, with up to two students selected. Priority was given to students expected to graduate in February or August 2027.

Many other local governments also run scholarships and support programs for international students, including the Jincheon County Scholarship in North Chungcheong and the Jeonnam Talent Scholarship in South Jeolla.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]