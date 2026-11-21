Volunteers at Kyungnam College of Information & Technology in Busan carry and deliver coal briquettes to households in Sasang District on Nov. 4, 2025. SONG BONG-GEUN

International students say volunteer work builds experience and community ties while adding points toward Korea's F-2-7 residency visa.

For international students in Korea, volunteering can be about more than giving back to the community. It can also help them build connections, gain experience and, potentially, earn points toward a long-term residency visa.

“I feel fulfilled when participating in volunteer activities,” said Mo Qinghui, a Chinese senior at Ewha Womans University, who volunteered as an interpreter at the Seoul Global Job Fair in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday. She helped international visitors communicate in English with recruiters at hiring booths.

“But it’s also helpful for my visa,” she added, referring to her plans to apply for an F-2-7 residency visa in the future.

The F-2-7 visa allows eligible foreign nationals to reside in Korea for up to five years and is awarded through a point-based system that evaluates applicants on factors including age, education, Korean-language proficiency and income. Applicants must earn at least 80 points out of a possible 170 to qualify.

Volunteering is one way to earn additional points. Although it accounts for a maximum of seven points, students say even one or two points can make a difference, particularly for those who have yet to enter the workforce and earn a steady income.





Why volunteer?

Under the F-2-7 point system, applicants can earn one point for completing at least 50 hours of volunteer work over a period of one to less than two years, five points for at least 100 hours over two to less than three years and seven points for at least 150 hours over three years or longer.

“For students pursuing bachelor's degrees, two or three bonus points are very important,” said Mimi, a Vietnamese student at Kyung Hee University.

The point system allocates up to 130 points for basic qualifications, including annual income, age, education and Korean-language proficiency or completion of the Korea Immigration and Integration Program (KIIP). Applicants can earn up to 40 additional points through other criteria.

Annual income carries the most weight, accounting for up to 60 points, followed by age and education, each worth up to 25 points, and Korean-language proficiency or KIIP, worth up to 20 points. Those with higher degrees and income receive more points.

International volunteers make kimchi during a charity event in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 16. NEWS1

For example, applicants between the ages of 25 and 29 receive the maximum 25 points for age, while those aged 51 or older receive three. Applicants earning between 30 million won ($20,000) and 40 million won annually receive 30 points for income, compared with 56 points for those earning between 80 million won and 90 million won.

For some students, the appeal of the F-2-7 visa goes beyond long-term residency.

Javokhir Lukmanov, a fourth-year student at Ajou University from Uzbekistan, said he hopes to obtain the visa because it offers greater flexibility in choosing a career path than other visas that are tied to specific occupations.

The prospect of greater career flexibility is one reason students see long-term residency as an important step toward building a future in Korea. But the visa incentive is not the only reason they volunteer.

“I volunteer to give back to the Korean community that has supported me while studying abroad,” Mimi said.

Mo at Ewha said she also sees volunteering as an opportunity to put her skills to use, gain experience and build her resume.





Finding opportunities

International students can find volunteer opportunities through various channels, including university international offices, local governments and nonprofit organizations.

Lukmanov, for example, once volunteered as an interpreter for Uzbek law students visiting a Korean court to observe a trial.

“I learned about the opportunity through my university's admissions office,” he said.

Mo, meanwhile, has participated in programs organized by local and government agencies, including the Seoul Global Center.

“I have registered for and participated in programs through the Seoul Global Center four times, and I also volunteer through the 1365 Volunteer Portal,” she said.

Her activities have included walking dogs as part of an animal socialization program and helping prepare food for an event.

Volunteers, including international students, at Yeungnam University in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, cut rice cakes to make meal kits for tteokguk , Korean rice cake soup, to be shared with neighbors in need on Jan. 5. NEWS1

The 1365 Volunteer Portal, a government-run platform, allows users to find volunteer opportunities and record their service hours. For international students hoping to use their activities toward visa points, checking whether the hours are officially recognized and recorded is important.

K-campus, an international student platform run by the Korea JoongAng Daily, also shares volunteer opportunities through the career section of its website.





More than visa points

Although the prospect of earning additional visa points gives students an incentive to volunteer, they say the experience offers benefits beyond their residency applications.

For Mimi, volunteering at the job fair offered a glimpse into Korea's recruitment culture as she prepares to enter the job market.

“It was also helpful for me to get a feel for the recruitment environment,” she said.

For Mo, these opportunities were where she could build her own community.

“It helps me make new friends,” Mo said, adding that she had made a new acquaintance while volunteering at the job fair.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]