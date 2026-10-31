Beloved Busan shark Bukangi missing as sea temperatures fall

Celebrity shark Bukangi swims in an artificial waterway at North Port Waterfront Park in Busan on Oct. 22 after passing through a barrier designed to prevent its return. The shark had been guided out of the waterway the previous day but reentered and was swimming between two barriers. NEWS1

Bukangi, the blacktip reef shark that captured attention in Busan’s North Port, has not been seen for five days. Experts say cooler waters may have driven it deeper or farther offshore.

Viral shark Bukangi, who spent more than a month in an artificial waterway at Busan’s North Port waterfront park before returning to the sea, has been missing for five days.

As autumn sea temperatures fall, experts suggest the shark may have descended into relatively warmer deep waters or moved farther offshore from the North Port.

According to maritime and fisheries authorities Friday, Bukangi, identified as a blacktip reef shark, has not been detected by the National Institute of Fisheries Science’s regular monitoring since Tuesday.

The institute suspended routine patrols Thursday and switched to a system of checking the site in response to public sightings. No sightings have been reported so far.

Experts believe the recent drop in sea temperatures off North Port may have influenced the shark’s behavior.

When Bukangi was first spotted on Sept. 18, surface water temperatures off North Port were around 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit). On Wednesday, temperatures fell below 20 degrees for the first time.

Blacktip reef sharks are known to prefer water temperatures of 18 to 26 degrees Celsius. Sea temperatures are forecast to fall to 15 degrees by mid-November.

Experts believe Bukangi has likely moved into relatively warmer, deeper waters as temperatures have declined.

They also say the shark may have already moved farther offshore from North Port, making it difficult to spot from land.

Bukangi was first discovered in the artificial canal at the waterfront park on Sept. 18. It remained in the narrow canal for 33 days, sustaining injuries in several parts of its body, before authorities guided it back into the sea on Oct. 21.

The shark was subsequently spotted near Pier 1 and the International Passenger Terminal pier, drawing public attention.

There is also a possibility that Bukangi has recovered its health after returning to the open sea, where conditions for feeding may have improved However, its exact location and condition remain unknown.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]



