Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing delivers a special lecture at Chung-Ang University in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 25. YONHAP

Ambassador Dai Bing said stable relations with China serve Korea's interests, rejecting fears of a new three-power global order.

Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing on Wednesday pushed back against criticism that the Lee Jae Myung administration is pro-China, questioning whether maintaining good relations with a major neighbor could harm Korea's interests. He also called for the two countries to build on the recent positive momentum in bilateral ties and overcome obstacles to ensure stable relations.

“President Lee Jae Myung once said, 'People criticize me for being pro-China, but why should being pro-China be grounds for criticism?'” Dai said during a special lecture commemorating the 110th anniversary of Chung-Ang University in Dongjak District, southern Seoul. “Would worsening relations with China really benefit Korea?”

“We must capitalize on the current positive momentum in Korea-China relations, remove various obstacles and ensure that bilateral ties develop in a sound and stable manner.”

The ambassador acknowledged, however, that improving bilateral relations would not be easy given the various domestic and external factors that constrain them.

Regarding last week's trilateral summit between the United States, China and Russia, Dai stressed China's commitment to multilateralism.

“China's foreign policy advocates multilateralism,” Dai said. “The central principle is that global affairs should be addressed through consultation among all countries and that international affairs should not be monopolized by a handful of nations.”

“We do not agree with the so-called G3 or Yalta 2.0 concepts,” he added. “That is not China's foreign policy.”

The G3 refers to a proposed grouping of the United States, China and Russia, while Yalta 2.0 refers to the prospect of major powers reshaping the global order and dividing the world into spheres of influence, reminiscent of the 1945 Yalta Conference.

Dai's remarks sought to dispel concerns within the international community that last week's trilateral summit could pave the way for a new global order dominated by the three powers.

Dai noted, however, that “it is conducive to the current international situation for major powers to respect one another, coexist peacefully, pursue mutual benefits through cooperation and engage in dialogue and negotiations.”

“While a handful of giants drew lines across the world map with red pencils at Yalta 80 years ago, the trilateral summit between the United States, China and Russia in Shenzhen put the brakes on a turbulent international situation,” Dai said, highlighting the significance of the Shenzhen summit.

Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing delivers a special lecture at Chung-Ang University in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 25. YONHAP

Regarding last week's Korea-China summit in Shenzhen, Dai said President Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping “held talks for 36 minutes, including [time used for] simultaneous interpretation.”

“The atmosphere was friendly and the discussions were in-depth,” he said.

Dai also addressed the possibility of expanded cultural exchanges following the conclusion of second-phase negotiations on the Korea-China FTA.

“The leaders of the two countries reached a shared understanding on gradually promoting healthy and beneficial cultural exchanges,” he said, while stressing the importance of mutual respect in such exchanges.

“Deciding what can and cannot enter China is a matter of China's sovereignty,” Dai said. “It also concerns safeguarding China's fundamental interests.”

His remarks underscored China's position that it needs to independently review foreign content before allowing it into the country.

Dai also said the annual volume of people-to-people exchanges between Korea and China is expected to surpass 10 million this year.

“I hope bilateral relations will mature and become more resilient so that they no longer experience ups and downs even when faced with difficulties,” he said.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



