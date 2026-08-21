Beauty, fashion and wellness come together at new Seoul lifestyle festival this weekend

A visitor tests a cosmetics product during the 2025 Seoul Beauty Week at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 28, 2025. YONHAP

Beautiful Life in Seoul will unite K-beauty brands, fitness sessions, creator events and global business meetings from Saturday through Tuesday.

Beauty, fashion, wellness, entertainment and business will come together at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul from Saturday through Tuesday for a new lifestyle festival.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host the inaugural Beautiful Life in Seoul (BLS), a four-day event that expands on the city’s Seoul Beauty Week festival. Preregistration for the event opened on Aug. 6.

A poster for the lifestyle festival Beautiful Life in Seoul SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

According to the city government, 8.23 million international tourists visited Seoul in the first half of this year, with their credit card spending reaching 5.62 trillion won ($4.1 billion). More than 70 percent of that expenditure went toward shopping, medical services and wellness activities. In response to this growing interest in lifestyle experiences, the city said it created BLS to combine exhibitions and hands-on programs focused on beauty, wellness and design.

As part of the festival, Seoul Beauty Week will offer visitors the chance to explore domestic and international beauty brands, try the latest beauty services and receive custom styling consultations. Beauty forums featuring K-pop idol makeup artists and beauty creators will also take place to discuss emerging K-beauty trends.

In addition, a beauty trade show will invite 176 domestic beauty companies and 115 international buyers from 45 countries to facilitate business consultations, networking opportunities and live commerce events.

Beyond beauty, the festival features a range of wellness and fitness programs. Highlights include "DDP Run the Fit," a 3-kilometer (1.86-mile) running session around the DDP complex, as well as twice-daily meditation and tea ceremony classes. Visitors can also participate in a book fair, sound therapy sessions and a recovery class focused on sleep improvement.

Seoul’s signature influencer convention, SeoulCon, will take place alongside the festival. Its programs include the SeoulCon Hip-hop Party, influencer-hosted flea markets and talk shows with top content creators.

Further details regarding the schedule and preregistration for select programs are available on the festival's official website.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]