Barbecue for whom? North Korea opens bulgogi restaurants in every province as meat remains a luxury.

The Kyongam Bulgogi Specialty Restaurant, built at the foot of Mount Kyongam in Sariwon, North Hwanghae Province, holds its completion ceremony on Sept. 29, according to the North’s Rodong Sinmun on Oct. 1. NEWS1

The nationwide rollout of upscale state-run eateries highlights North Korea’s widening inequality as families and food supplies help sustain them.

Bulgogi, the marinated grilled meat that helped make Korean barbecue popular around the world, is now at the center of North Korea’s latest showcase project.

In Kanggye, a city in Jagang Province near the Chinese border, the new bulgogi "specialty" restaurant is a two-story building with a large electronic billboard on its outer wall, according to footage aired by the North’s state-run Korean Central Television (KCTV).

It has a hall that seats hundreds, private rooms for families and an outdoor barbecue terrace, and serves bulgogi, along with cold noodles and soft drinks.

It is one of 13 such restaurants the North opened over about six weeks — one in Pyongyang and one in every provincial capital, the latest in Hyesan, Ryanggang Province, on Oct. 18, according to the state's mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun — in a campaign to show that living standards are improving under leader Kim Jong-un.

All follow the same design, and each stands on what state media call a “prime site,” such as a riverbank, a mountainside or a port.

Bulgogi itself is not new in North Korea, and defectors say small eateries in local markets have long served it.

What is new is the size of the restaurants and the state’s role in building them. State media have described the restaurants as a gift from the party, showing Kim’s “devotion to the people.”

“In North Korea, a ‘specialty restaurant’ means it's an upscale restaurant,” said Jeong Eun-mee, the director of the Human Rights Research Division at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU) in Seoul. “So these are not really restaurants for ordinary people.”

The Moranbong Bulgogi Specialty Restaurant in Pyongyang holds its completion ceremony on Oct. 8. Diners can enjoy various kinds of tasty and nutritious bulgogi and cold noodles, the Rodong Sinmun said on Oct. 9. NEWS1

Experts say the restaurants mainly serve loyalists and the newly rich, and that keeping them supplied could add to the burden on ordinary households. The United Nations estimates that more than 40 percent of North Koreans area undernourished.

“I’m not saying this to criticize North Korea,” said Cho Chung-hui, a defector and head of Good Farmers, a Seoul-based nongovernmental research institute on North Korean agriculture. “But is it really for the people?”





A new bulgogi specialty restaurant in Wonsan, Kangwon Province, welcomes its first guests after a completion ceremony on Sept. 29, according to the Rodong Sinmun on Sept. 30. NEWS1

Who gets a seat

At nearly every opening ceremony, the first guests to sit down were veterans, some disabled and state-designated “heroes.”

A 2022 law on public catering gives these groups priority, according to a KINU report published by Jeong on Oct. 14.

A defector survey cited in the report shows how unevenly meat is consumed.

Among defectors who described themselves as upper class while living in North Korea in 2019, 81.8 percent ate meat at least once a week. Among lower-class respondents, the figure was 6.7 percent, and 30 percent of them ate meat only once or twice a year.

The Sinuiju Bulgogi Specialty Restaurant, which can seat several hundred diners, is completed in Sinuiju, North Pyongan Province, on Sept. 8, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 10. YONHAP

North Korean state media have not shown the restaurants’ prices.

"That tells you these restaurants sell at quite a high price,” Cho said.

A bowl of samgyetang, or chicken ginseng soup, costs about $7.50 at a Pyongyang restaurant, Cho said, enough to buy about 14 kilograms (31 pounds) of rice in North Korea. He expects a serving of bulgogi to cost about the same.





North Korean soldiers at the construction site of the Huichon No. 2 Power Station hold a bulgogi party with meat sent by then-leader Kim Jong-il, in this image aired by the North’s Korean Central Television in July 2011. The soldiers put up thank-you posters reading “Ah, bulgogi,” according to the broadcast. YONHAP

The politics of meat

Meat has long been a political symbol in North Korea.

In the 1960s, founding leader Kim Il Sung promised that every citizen would one day eat rice and meat soup, wear silk clothes and live in a tile-roofed house.

Hundreds of thousands of people died in a famine in the 1990s. Today, meat is still a luxury for most North Koreans.

The new restaurants opened after the Ninth Party Congress earlier this year, which launched a new five-year economic plan under the slogan “new life, new civilization.”

According to Jeong, provincial authorities were ordered early this year to finish the restaurants before Oct. 10, the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party.

“It’s the first year of the new five-year plan, so they needed to show results,” Jeong told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “They need a showcase achievement proving that living standards have improved, and that is likely what the nationwide opening of these large, upscale restaurants is.”

A new bulgogi specialty restaurant in Kaesong holds its completion ceremony on Oct. 4, according to the Rodong Sinmun on Oct. 5. (평양 노동신문=뉴스1)

The restaurants also give the state a way to collect cash from the donju, or North Korea’s newly wealthy traders who made their money in informal markets, Jeong added. They could also serve foreign tourists in the future.

“In the end, the people who can use these restaurants are the wealthy or foreign tourists,” she said.

That such a class exists at all is a change, Cho said. Such markets have operated in the country for about 30 years, and they have made some people rich.

“What markets do worst is concentrate wealth,” Cho said. “What’s interesting is that a class of people who can go and eat at these restaurants has emerged.”

The restaurant model comes from Pyongyang, where the Hwasong Rakwon Bulgogi Restaurant opened in a newly built district in 2025, offering more than 200 dishes, from pork belly to goose liver, according to the state outlet Naenara.

“Bulgogi restaurants have been around for a long time,” said Li Myong-ae, a defector who ran a restaurant in the eastern port city of Wonsan for about nine years before fleeing in 2010. “There weren’t any large restaurants that specialized in bulgogi, so I suppose that’s what’s new.”





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a regional factory in Songchon County, South Pyongan Province, on Feb. 28, 2024, the first project under his “Regional Development 20×10 Policy,” according to the Korean Central News Agency. YONHAP

Getting meat from elsewhere

The restaurants opened at a time when North Korea has admitted that its livestock industry is failing.

At the opening of the Samgwang Livestock Farm in February, Kim Jong-un said the country’s livestock base could not meet demand. He also acknowledged that the Sepho livestock complex in Kangwon Province, built in 2017 and promoted as one of the world’s largest, had not delivered results.

North Korea’s pork production fell from about 170,000 tons in 2005 to about 110,000 tons in 2023, according to Statistics Korea. Meat imports reached $38.97 million in 2025, 4.3 times the 2019 level, according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

For the 13 restaurants alone, Good Farmers' Cho said, the problem is not quantity but where the meat comes from.

“If the livestock sector sets out to supply only the bulgogi restaurants, it can supply enough,” he said. “But supplying the whole population, rich and poor, in the mountains and in the cities, as North Korea claims, is impossible.”

He estimated that a 300-seat restaurant would use about 100 kilograms of meat a day, mostly pork.

North Korean state TV has promoted beef bulgogi, but Cho said beef would be rare. In North Korea, cattle belong to the state and are used for farm work, and their private slaughter is banned.

Early reports suggest supply is already strained.

A specialty restaurant in Hamhung, South Hamgyong Province, stayed closed for four days after the Oct. 10 holiday because it ran out of meat, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Oct. 29, citing anonymous residents. Another in Chongjin, North Hamgyong Province, closed for two days to stock up for the holiday, the report said.

RFA also reported that every household in Hamhung must hand over food scraps and rice water twice a week for pig feed. Households that hand over the most are rewarded with a meal voucher for the restaurant once every six months.





People wearing masks crowd a market in Hyesan, Ryanggang Province, on Sept. 5, 2020, in this photo taken from Changbai, in China’s Jilin Province. YONHAP

Households pay the price

Jeong said local officials likely face revenue targets for the restaurants, and the pressure falls on families who raise animals at home.

Farmers already have to give pigs to the military under a long-running army support campaign, she said, and the restaurants could add another burden.

Livestock is the main source of cash for farming households, Jeong said.

“[It pays for] home appliances, a child’s wedding or education costs,” the research director said. “Now those animals could be forcibly bought up at very low prices in the name of ‘support projects.’”

Those household pigs were what kept the markets stocked, Li said.

“Individuals slaughter pigs and sell them to make a living, so [pork] is always at the market,” Li said, adding that only beef and lamb came frozen from China and the rest was all domestic.

“For those with money, it provides a modern dining space,” Jeong said. “But for the residents who have to prop up its operations, it’s a painful thing.”

The deeper problem is feed, because grain for animals competes with grain for people in North Korea. Cho said farms supplying the restaurants would likely get corn meant for residents.

“Residents’ food supply then falls short by exactly that much," he said.

The same goes for eggs, Cho said, since hens eat corn too.

“Those who are full and have money eat two eggs,” he said. “Ordinary residents can’t eat even one.”





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]