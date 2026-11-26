Bank ATMs are seen in Seoul on Nov. 9. YONHAP

Korean banks posted a 2.1 percent increase in net profit through September, driven by higher interest income despite weaker noninterest revenue.

Korean banks' net profit increased slightly in the first nine months of the year from a year earlier as interest income rose, data showed Friday.

The combined net profit of 20 banks came to 21.5 trillion won ($16 billion) in the January-to-September period, up 500 billion won, or 2.1 percent, from 21 trillion won in net profit recorded a year earlier, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Interest income came to 48.4 trillion won in the first three quarters, up 3.7 trillion won, or 8.2 percent, from a year earlier.

Noninterest income came to 5.9 trillion won in the January-to-September period, down 900 billion won, or 12.9 percent, from a year earlier, according to the FSS.

Costs to cover loan losses came in at 4.9 trillion won in the January-to-September period, up 100 billion won, or 3.1 percent, from a year earlier.

The banks' return on assets ratio fell 0.04 percentage points from a year earlier to 0.66 percent in the first three quarters, while their return on equity ratio also fell 0.32 percentage points to 9.02 percent, the data showed.





Yonhap