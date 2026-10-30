Baby panda Shu Bao steals the spotlight as Everland opens regular public viewing — in pictures

Everland’s nearly 5-month-old panda cub began greeting visitors Friday as she adjusts to her new enclosure.

Shu Bao, a 5-month-old giant panda cub, explores an indoor enclosure at Panda World in Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30, the first day of regular public viewing. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Korea’s newest panda cub, Shu Bao, greeted visitors for the first time Friday morning as it ventured into an indoor enclosure in Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, at 10 a.m.

The nearly 5-month-old panda, born on June 3, roamed around the enclosure as part of her acclimatization training. Visitors carrying cameras snapped photo after photo to catch her playful movements.

Shu Bao is the youngest of four daughters born to Ai Bao and Le Bao through natural breeding, following Fu Bao, born in 2020, and twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao, born in 2023.

Shu Bao received her name, which means “a treasure as bright as the light of dawn,” through a nationwide public vote in September to mark her 100th day of birth. She has grown from just 171 grams (6 ounces) at birth to more than 9 kilograms (19.8 pounds).

Panda World, the enclosure where Shu Bao lives, opens to visitors at 10 a.m., but her public appearances will follow a flexible schedule. Everland plans to gradually extend her viewing hours and increase visitor numbers as she adjusts to her new surroundings.

Shu Bao, a 5-month-old giant panda cub, explores an indoor enclosure at Panda World in Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30, the first day of regular public viewing. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Shu Bao, a 5-month-old giant panda cub, explores an indoor enclosure at Panda World in Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30, the first day of regular public viewing. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Shu Bao, a 5-month-old giant panda cub, right, tastes bamboo with her mother at an indoor enclosure at Panda World in Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30, the first day of regular public viewing. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Shu Bao, a 5-month-old giant panda cub, explores an indoor enclosure at Panda World in Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30, the first day of regular public viewing. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Shu Bao, a 5-month-old giant panda cub, explores an indoor enclosure at Panda World in Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30, the first day of regular public viewing. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Shu Bao, a 5-month-old giant panda cub, steps into an indoor enclosure at Panda World in Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30, the first day of regular public viewing. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Shu Bao, a 5-month-old giant panda cub, explores an indoor enclosure at Panda World in Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30, the first day of regular public viewing. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Visitors take photos of baby giant panda Shu Bao spending time with her mother, Ai Bao, at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 30, the first day of regular public viewing. KIM KYOUNG-ROK





BY KIM KYOUNG-ROK [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]