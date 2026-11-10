Baby panda Shu Bao draws 50,000 visitors in first 10 days at Everland

Baby panda Shu Bao, who has drawn more than 50,000 visitors since her public debut on Oct. 30, is seen at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi. SAMSUNG C&T

Everland is hosting farewell events, themed merchandise and limited final viewings as Rui Bao and Hui Bao prepare to leave for China in December.

Shu Bao, the youngest member of Everland’s giant panda family, has quickly become the theme park’s newest star.

More than 50,000 visitors have flocked to Panda World in the 10 days since the cub’s public debut on Oct. 30, Everland’s operator, Samsung C&T’s resort division, said Tuesday.

Shu Bao, born June 3 to Ai Bao and Le Bao, is the fourth giant panda born in Korea, after Fu Bao in 2020 and twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao in 2023.

Staying close to her mother, the cub has been widening her range. She toddles around the enclosure and shows curiosity about unfamiliar objects.

Visitors have given her nicknames to match. When she gets drenched playing in the water, she is the “Shu-type panda,” a pun on the Korean gaming term for water-type, in which the word for water is pronounced su. When she plays boldly away from her mother, she is the “securely attached panda.” When she steals the show, she is the “Shu-per panda.”

Everland has gradually extended the time she spends with visitors. Her viewing hours have grown from one hour a day in her first week to three to four hours now.

Baby panda Shu Bao, who has drawn more than 50,000 visitors since her public debut on Oct. 30, is seen at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi. SAMSUNG C&T

Crowds are also turning out to see Rui Bao and Hui Bao before the twins leave for China in the third week of December. Under an agreement with China, giant pandas born overseas must move there before they turn 4, the age at which they can breed.

About 100,000 people have visited the twins at the Panda Second House since Everland announced their move in September, the park said. The twins enter quarantine on Friday but will remain on limited view until Dec. 11, their last public day.

Everland is running a series of programs to give visitors a chance to make memories with the twins before they go. A special zookeeper talk concert, at which keepers share stories of raising the pandas, will be held at the Cafe Jungle Camp restaurant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Twin pandas Rui Bao, left, and Hui Bao, who leave for China in the third week of December, are seen at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi. SAMSUNG C&T

Until Dec. 11, a large LED screen at Four Seasons Garden will run “Fu-Rui-Hui-Shu Live" (translated) a show featuring the whole panda family. Fu Bao, who left for China in 2024, appears alongside Rui Bao, Hui Bao and Shu Bao.

A line of graduation-themed merchandise for the twins’ send-off goes on sale Nov. 20. It includes a graduation album, gowns and mortarboards, plush key rings and bouquet dolls.

The park will also sell themed food. The menu will include drinks and desserts that cheer the twins on in their new lives and popcorn buckets decorated with Rui and Hui stickers. Dim sum made to look like the pandas’ black-and-white markings will also be on offer.

Baby panda Shu Bao, left, who has drawn more than 50,000 visitors since her debut on Oct. 30, ventures out with her mother, Ai Bao, at Everland’s Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi. SAMSUNG C&T





BY KANG BO-HYUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]