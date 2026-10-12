Autumn rain to give way to a sharp midweek chill

Hikers enjoy the fall weather in Mount Bukhan National Park in Seoul on Oct. 11. Rain is forecast across most of the country through Oct. 13, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures. NEWS1

Rain spreading nationwide through Tuesday will give way to strong winds and temperatures up to 10 degrees Celsius lower by Wednesday morning.

Autumn rain will fall across most of the country from Monday night into Tuesday afternoon, and the cold air moving in behind it will send temperatures tumbling by midweek.

Wednesday morning lows are expected to drop by as much as 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) from Tuesday, and strong winds will add to the chill, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Rain on Jeju and in Jeonnam-Gwangju on Monday will spread to most of the country Monday night and stop in most areas by Tuesday afternoon. A heavy rain advisory was in effect Monday morning for Jeju’s mountainous areas and the mid-mountain areas of Seogwipo.

Jeju’s mountainous areas and the island’s southern mid-mountain areas could get 20 to 70 millimeters (0.8 to 2.8 inches) of rain through Tuesday. Jeonnam-Gwangju is forecast to get 5 to 50 millimeters.

The greater Seoul area, Gangwon, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang could get 5 to 40 millimeters, while North and South Chungcheong, North Jeolla, Daegu and North Gyeongsang could get 5 to 30 millimeters.

Some inland areas could also see showers of 5 to 10 millimeters on Monday afternoon. They include eastern Gyeonggi, inland and mountainous parts of Gangwon, North Chungcheong, Daejeon, eastern South Chungcheong, northeastern North Jeolla and the central and northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang.

Gusts, thunder and lightning are possible where rain falls. Rain is expected in many areas during the Tuesday morning commute, and the KMA urged drivers to take care on slippery roads.

Tourists with umbrellas walk through a garden marking the 100th anniversary of poet Park In-hwan’s birth at the Inje Autumn Flower Festival in Inje County, Gangwon, on Sept. 25. Morning lows are forecast to fall by as much as 10 degrees Celsius on Oct. 14 as cold air follows this week’s rain. YONHAP

Monday will stay warm, with highs of 22 to 29 degrees Celsius. Tuesday morning lows are forecast at 15 to 21 degrees Celsius. Seoul is expected to start Tuesday at 17 degrees Celsius and reach 21 degrees Celsius during the day.

Cold air from the northwest will sweep in once the rain clears. Wednesday morning lows will fall to 5 to 15 degrees Celsius, 5 to 10 degrees Celsius below Tuesday’s, and highs will reach only 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Gusts of around 55 kilometers (34 miles) per hour are expected on the west coast and in Gangwon from Tuesday night. The strong winds will spread to most of the country on Wednesday, with gusts of around 70 kilometers per hour in mountainous areas. The wind will push the apparent temperature even lower.

Skies will be clear on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday morning lows will range from 4 to 12 degrees Celsius, with highs of 19 to 24 degrees Celsius.





BY CHON KWON-PIL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]