Author indicted over bestseller bulk-buying scheme

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1 in 10 overseas direct-buy food products test positive for hazardous substances
Korean inspections found undeclared drug ingredients, banned materials and narcotics in overseas direct-purchase food products.
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SK chief to pay $524M of divorce settlement, contest the remainder
After initially appealing the 944 billion won ($705 million) ruling last month, Chey Tae-won’s legal team said it will partially accept it.
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Police expand conflict of interest rules after Gwangju murder investigation controversy
New guidelines require police to transfer cases involving relatives of current or recent station officers to another precinct.
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Gaming giant Smilegate founder ordered to transfer 35 percent stake in record divorce ruling
A Seoul court’s 2.55 trillion won ($1.8 billion) asset-transfer decision could reshape governance at privately held game maker Smilegate if upheld on appeal.