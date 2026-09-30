Australian Army officer named Korean War hero of the month for October

A visitor pays his respects at the independence patriots' section of Seoul National Cemetery on Aug. 11. YONHAP

The late Lt. Col. Charles Green earned recognition for transforming his unit “into a formidable fighting force in such a short period.”

A late Australian Army officer has been named Korean War hero of the month for October in recognition of his service during the 1950-53 conflict, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Charles Green served as the commanding officer of the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment, following the outbreak of the war on June 25, 1950.

His battalion landed in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan in September 1950, as part of the 27th Commonwealth Brigade, joining the Allied forces under the United Nations flag, pushing northward to fight against Soviet-backed North Korean forces.

The brigade entered Pyongyang in October after securing the North Korean cities of Kaesong and Sariwon.

Green led his battalion to another victory in late October following an intense battle in Chongju, a city in North Pyongan Province, and played a crucial role in helping the Allied forces advance further north.

Green died in November of that year at age 30 after he was critically wounded during operations in Chongju.

"Green was remembered as a commander who transformed his unit into a formidable fighting force in such a short period and praised for leading the forces with clear and decisive orders," the ministry said in a release.

In July 2019, Green was posthumously awarded the Eulji Order of Military Merit in recognition of his service and sacrifice.





Yonhap