Australian Army officer named Korean War hero of the month for October

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Envoy to U.S. reiterates Seoul’s commitment to U.S.-North Korea talks
Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha made the remarks during an event marking Korea's National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day.
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A song of Seoul: Denmark's music-loving ambassador touts trust, wind power and rye bread
Ambassador Mikael Hemniti Winther discusses his forthcoming Seoul song, Denmark's welfare model, offshore wind cooperation and Nordic cuisine.
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South stresses that there was 'clear understanding' with Ukraine over nondisclosure of North POW transfer
A presidential spokesperson confirmed that Seoul had not yet received an official response from Kyiv and reiterated that the issue would not be linked to a possible review of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
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Rubio announces U.S. visa restrictions for noncompliance in parental child abduction cases
Newly introduced visa issuance guidelines would apply to Korean officials and family accused of obstructing the return of children to the United States.