Audit flags Supreme Court bonus payments: BAI

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Korea's major surgery spending rises 14.7% to nearly $8 billion in 2025
A total of 2,151,936 major surgeries across 35 procedures were performed in 2025, up 4.8 percent on year.
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Families urge Seoul to expand search for Koreans missing in Nepal floods
Relatives of three Koreans missing near a Nepal hydropower site urge Seoul to press authorities for a ground search after five days.
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Seoul Metro's 20,000 new platform signs, upgraded displays make stops easier to spot
The additional platform screen door signs and upgraded onboard displays across Lines 1 through 8 will help passengers identify subway stations more easily.
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Popular 'wakppu' balls, other children's products found to contain hazardous substances
The Seoul Metropolitan Government tested 20 toys and other items labeled for ages 14 and older and found that seven contained levels of hazardous substances above its safety limits for children's products or had other safety issues.