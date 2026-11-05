Assembly takes up special counsel bill targeting alleged fabricated indictments against President Lee

Democratic Party Rep. Seo Young-kyo, chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, presents a review report on a bill to appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations of fabricated investigations and indictments under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration during a plenary session at the National Assembly on Nov. 5. YONHAP

The ruling Democratic Party seeks a probe into 12 prosecution cases as the People Power Party launches a filibuster.

A bill calling for a special counsel probe into allegations of fabricated indictments targeting President Lee Jae Myung and others was brought before a plenary session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik introduced the bill, but the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) objected, setting the stage for a vote led by the ruling Democratic Party (DP), which holds a majority in the Assembly. The PPP immediately launched a filibuster.

The bill, first introduced by the DP in April, calls for an independent counsel to investigate allegations that the prosecution under former President Yoon Suk Yeol fabricated evidence or induced false testimony to build cases against then-opposition leader Lee and others.

Under the bill's final version, the special prosecutor would investigate the prosecution's indictments in 12 cases.

Six involve the president, with charges stemming from his time as mayor of Seongnam or governor of Gyeonggi, when he was allegedly involved in corrupt development schemes, illegal remittances to North Korea and misuse of a government charge card.

All trials stemming from the charges were suspended after his election as president in June last year, under Article 84 of the Constitution, which exempts a sitting president from criminal prosecution except in cases of insurrection or treason.

The remaining six cases to be included in the special counsel's mandate mostly concern events that happened during the administration of former President Moon Jae-in of the DP.

Signs opposing a special counsel bill are displayed at People Power Party lawmakers’ seats during a plenary session at the National Assembly on Nov. 5. YONHAP

The PPP has fiercely opposed the bill, seeing it as a pretext to cancel all of Lee's indictments. Beyond launching a filibuster, the party has vowed to take its protest outside the National Assembly.

"The indictment cancellation special counsel bill is the worst anticonstitutional coup against parliament in constitutional history," PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig said at a party meeting earlier in the day.

"It is the worst trial-meddling special counsel investigation that pressures the judiciary to produce an acquittal after predetermining that cases that are mostly on trial were fabricated indictments," he said.

Speaker Cho Jeong-sik, center, opens a National Assembly plenary session on Nov. 5. YONHAP

The DP originally sought to include a clause allowing the special prosecutor to cancel indictments but removed it from the final version amid backlash from within and outside the party.

Still, the PPP argued that the Justice Ministry or the prosecution could use the special counsel's findings to drop charges.

If the bill passes, it will be the seventh time an independent counsel has been appointed since Lee's inauguration. Previous investigations have, among other things, examined Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law, his wife's alleged corruption and the unprecedented shortage of ballots during June's nationwide local elections.

Lee would choose the new special prosecutor from three candidates recommended by the DP, the PPP and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party. The team would comprise up to 309 personnel and work for up to 200 days.





Yonhap