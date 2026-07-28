Assembly speaker vows bipartisan committee to advance constitutional revision next year

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Korean, Brazilian first ladies stress cultural bonds during gallery tour
Kim Hea Kyung and Rosangela Lula da Silva explored Brazilian art in Brasilia, drawing parallels with Korean traditions during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit.
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X versus Threads: Is Korea’s political divide deepening online?
As X is seemingly becoming the domain of the DP and the PPP appears to be gravitating toward Threads, experts warn that online discourse may harden into separate echo chambers.
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Could the Yoon verdict break the PPP's financial back?
If former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s election law conviction is upheld, the People Power Party may have to repay nearly 40 billion won and consider selling its headquarters.
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PPP to demand voluntary departure of member over scuffle with floor leader
The People Power Party's (PPP) supreme council reached a consensus to request Rep. Kwon Young-jin to voluntarily leave the party and seek strong disciplinary action against him if he refuses.