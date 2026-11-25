National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik strikes the gavel during the 13th plenary meeting of the 439th regular session of the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 19. YONHAP

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik pledged parliamentary support for Korea's semiconductor industry during a visit to Samsung Electronics' advanced packaging research hub in Yokohama, Japan.

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik has visited Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor packaging research facility in Japan, where he promised parliamentary support for Korea’s semiconductor industry, his office said Wednesday.

Cho, currently on an official visit to Japan, toured Samsung’s Advanced Package Lab (APL) in Yokohama on Tuesday after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo.

Established in 2023, the APL officially opened in September following two years of preparations. It serves as a global research and development hub for technologies that enhance AI chip performance.

“Korea has world-class capabilities in semiconductor design and manufacturing, while Japan has a competitive edge in materials, components, equipment and precision technology,” Cho said during a meeting with APL officials. “I hope the two countries will advance the semiconductor industry through collaboration between their respective technical experts and research teams.”

Cho also met with Korean businesspeople operating in Japan over dinner to hear about the local business environment and challenges they face, his office said.





Yonhap