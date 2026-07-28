Assembly speaker to seek public opinion on multiple terms for presidents

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik speaks during a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 28. NEWS1

Cho Jeong-sik said any amendment will depend on the general sentiment and an agreement between parties, with next year ideal for such legislation.

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik said on Tuesday that he will gather public opinion on allowing presidents to serve multiple terms, raising the possibility of a constitutional amendment.

“In the end, people will decide whether the president should be allowed to run for another term as part of constitutional reform,” Cho said during his first press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul. “It also depends on whether the political parties can reach an agreement.”

Under the Constitution, the president can only serve for five years and cannot be re-elected, and any amendment extending a president’s term or allowing re-election does not apply to the president in office when the amendment is proposed.

This means President Lee Jae Myung must leave office once his term ends in 2030 unless the National Assembly amends the constitution allowing him to stay in power.

While the ruling Democratic Party (DP) has expressed its support for the reform, the party has underscored that it will not apply to Lee.

The speaker, however, stressed that he would take public opinion into account.

“Next year, when there are no nationwide elections, will be the ideal time to revise the Constitution," Cho said. "I'll work to secure a final agreement among political parties by the second half of next year. I'll take stock of all the constitutional reform discussions that have been put forward so far. I also plan to create a web- or app-based platform where people can propose and debate constitutional reform ideas themselves."

Any amendment to the Constitution requires a two-thirds majority, meaning 10 of the 109 members of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) must back the bill in the 299-member chamber.

Support, however, seems highly unlikely, with an amendment requiring the president to obtain parliamentary approval before declaring martial law failing in May after the PPP boycotted the move.

The conservative party is already opposing any new attempts by the DP to amend the Constitution.

“If President Lee actually seeks further reform for re-election, it would be insurrection,” PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said during a press conference on Tuesday.





BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]