National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik, left, poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the prime minister’s residence in Tokyo on Nov. 24. YONHAP

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik’s meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi marked the first time that a Korean parliamentary speaker held talks with a Japanese prime minister since December 2023.

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a visit to Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation and called for Tokyo’s support in reviving a long-stalled parliamentary dialogue forum.

This marked the first time that a Korean parliamentary speaker held talks with a Japanese prime minister since December 2023, when then-National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

“Thanks to the leadership of Korean and Japanese leaders, the two countries are enjoying their friendliest relations ever,” Cho said, noting that “shuttle diplomacy” between their countries’ leaders has been restored.

He requested Takaichi’s support for resuming the “Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of Korea and Japan,” a parliamentary dialogue forum that last took place in 2018.

He also expressed hope for greater economic cooperation in advanced industries, supply chains and energy and asked Takaichi to help ensure that Korean companies can operate without difficulties in Japan.

In response, Takaichi said that the two countries are valued friends that should work together as partners in the international community.

“We must advance into a more future-oriented and stable relationship,” she said.

Cho’s office said that the meeting was arranged to build on the momentum created by the resumption of shuttle diplomacy and to expand parliamentary exchanges.





Yonhap