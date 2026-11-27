Rep. Choi Min-hee of the Democratic Party covers her face with documents during a meeting of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee's culture and arts legislation subcommittee at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 26. NEWS1

The measures now face further committee and plenary votes after the main opposition boycotted the session, demanding public hearings and wider consultation.

A National Assembly subcommittee passed a bill that would allow the government to withhold its advertising for up to a year from media outlets found to have spread false or fabricated information — a move critics say could turn state ad spending into a tool to control the press.

Government advertising is worth about 1.2 trillion won ($894 million) a year. The opposition accused the ruling Democratic Party (DP) of rushing through legislation that could infringe on press freedom without adequate deliberation.

The subcommittee of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee on Thursday passed revisions to the so-called four media laws — the Press Arbitration Act, the Government Advertising Act, the Newspaper Act and the News Agency Promotion Act.

The revision to the Government Advertising Act, in particular, would allow the government to withhold advertising for up to a year from outlets that are ordered by a court to pay punitive damages for spreading false information online or are convicted of defamation, once those rulings are final. Outlets whose past government ads were judged ineffective could also lose government advertising.

Critics in the media industry said the measure would stifle press freedom.

"The DP says it wants to prevent government advertising from being concentrated in certain outlets, but looking at the bill, I suspect it intends to use government advertising as a gag to interfere with the press," said Lee Jae-kook, a professor of media and communication at Sungkyunkwan University. "Depending on who holds power, some outlets could benefit from government advertising while others are excluded.”

Media groups also object to what they see as excessive regulation and punishment. The Korean Association of Newspapers submitted an opinion to the National Assembly in July, saying that "suspending government advertising over a single guilty verdict is excessive regulation" and that "there are concerns it could be abused for strategic lawsuits against public participation that chill critical reporting."

The DP said it had partly reflected the association's opinion by adding a provision that "in the case of an individual reporter's illegal act, a media outlet will be excluded from sanctions if it fulfilled its duty of reasonable care and supervision."

The culture and arts legislation subcommittee under the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee holds a meeting at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 26. NEWS1

The other bills also contain provisions with potential drawbacks. The revision to the Press Arbitration Act would extend the period for requesting a correction from the current three months after learning of a report, or six months after its publication, to one year after its publication.

The National Court Administration warned late last year that the longer window would force outlets to keep records far longer, saying "the burden on media outlets would increase as they must continuously keep track of how stories were reported and store materials for long periods in preparation for potential disputes, raising concerns about infringement of press freedom."

The revision to the News Agency Promotion Act would expand the board of Yonhap News Agency, the country's state-funded national news agency, from seven to 11 members and have a citizens' committee of at least 50 members recommend its CEO.

The revision to the Newspaper Act would impose fines for violating rules on advertorials, which require articles to disclose any financial support received in connection with them.

The main opposition People Power Party called the bills "an undermining of press independence and an attempt to tame the media."

They demanded that the review be put on hold and that public hearings be held, saying "it is not right to review [the bills] without social consensus or gathering opinions from the media industry." When their demands were rejected, they boycotted Thursday's session.

DP Rep. Noh Jong-myun said that "if the original bill was 'spicy,' it passed the subcommittee as 'very mild,'" adding, "I would assess that it ensured, in a balanced way, that confusion is minimized."

The bills must still pass the full Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and a plenary session.





BY HA NAM-HYUN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]