Assembly backs bid to expel lawmaker over Chun insurrection remarks

People Power Party Rep. Kim Tae-kyu attends a plenary session at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 5, as lawmakers pass a resolution calling for his expulsion. Kim and other PPP lawmakers did not take part in the vote. YONHAP

The Democratic Party-led resolution passed 166-0 after People Power Party lawmakers boycotted the vote, but a separate two-thirds vote is required to remove Rep. Kim Tae-kyu.

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution, led by the ruling Democratic Party, calling for the expulsion of Rep. Kim Tae-kyu over his remarks denying that former President Chun Doo Hwan committed an “insurrection.”

The resolution passed with 166 votes in favor at a parliamentary plenary session, with lawmakers of Kim’s main opposition People Power Party (PPP) refusing to take part in the vote.

Kim came under fire last month after he said in a YouTube interview that he did not consider either Chun or former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law in December 2024, to have committed insurrection.

Chun was sentenced to death in 1996, later reduced to life imprisonment, on charges that included insurrection for his roles in a 1979 coup and the military’s violent suppression of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement in 1980.

The resolution itself cannot expel Kim. A separate motion must be approved by at least two-thirds of all sitting lawmakers at a parliamentary plenary session.

At the plenary session, the National Assembly also passed a resolution establishing a special committee to promote regional growth and support the government’s three mega projects initiative centered on semiconductors and AI, mostly in the country’s southern region.

The resolution passed in a 145-10 vote, with eight abstentions and most PPP lawmakers boycotting the vote.





Yonhap