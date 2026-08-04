As North Korea hardens the DMZ, new border works near Yeoncheon test the line and the armistice

Hill Betty, seen from the Typhoon Observatory in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, submitted by a reader of the JoongAng Ilbo. Three layers of fencing and a tactical road are clearly visible. The 1953 Armistice Agreement placed Hill Betty north of the military demarcation line, and along this stretch, the Imjin River, which runs directly in front of the hill, is the line. The soil spilling down the slope was left by North Korean troops who blasted the hillside in mid-July to source construction material. JOONGANG ILBO

Satellite imagery indicates North Korean fortifications and a tactical road may extend past the military demarcation line, heightening concern that Pyongyang is erasing the buffer that has long helped prevent clashes.

YEONCHEON COUNTY, Gyeonggi — North Korea's border fortifications have pushed to within tens of meters of the military demarcation line (MDL), and in one stretch a North Korean tactical road appears to have crossed it.

Northeast of Typhoon Observatory in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on July 30, satellite imagery shows a North Korean tactical road on the southern side of the line. Roughly 160 meters (525 feet) of it sits south of the MDL, and at the deepest point the road runs 57 meters past the line.

TelePIX, the South Korean space technology company that supplied and analyzed the imagery, cautions that the measurement carries a margin of error and needs verifying.

The South Korean military did not address the apparent crossing directly.

"We are intensively and closely watching the situation at the front," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The company compared images of a 22-square-kilometer (8.5-square-mile) area north of the observatory taken on June 23, 2025, and on June 23 this year. In the intervening 12 months, large stretches of cleared ground and new tactical roads appeared near the MDL.

What showed last year only as faint footpaths is now a road 10 to 30 meters wide. It runs between 47 and 630 meters from the line. On slopes 1.7 to 2.5 kilometers north of the MDL, most of the cleared ground appears to be existing garden plots that have been widened. North Korean troops could later use that ground for firing positions or military facilities.

The work is visible from the ground. On July 30, seen from the observatory, concrete posts carried three layers of barbed wire along a mountainside across the Imjin River. Beside the wire ran an unpaved dirt track, the tactical road. Both wire and road were cut into hillsides and ran on without a break. The northern boundary line designated under the 1953 Armistice Agreement lies much farther north, hidden behind a hill.

The Typhoon Observatory is one of 11 lookouts opened to civilians for security tourism, and it is the closest of them to North Korea. The MDL is 800 meters away at the nearest point, and the closest North Korean guard post is 1,600 meters off.

South and North Korean inspection teams meet on the central front in Cheorwon, Gangwon, on Dec. 12, 2018, during mutual verification of guard posts inside the demilitarized zone under the Sept. 19 military agreement. The two sides held different coordinates for each other's guard posts, which caused confusion at the time. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

The line itself dates to the armistice, which took effect on July 27, 1953. From the mouth of the Imjin River in Paju, Gyeonggi, to the East Sea coast at Goseong County, Gangwon, 1,292 markers stand at 200-meter intervals, and the MDL is the notional line joining them. Two kilometers to the north and south of it run the northern boundary line and the southern boundary line, which serve as the de facto border. The demilitarized zone (DMZ) is the buffer between them.

North Korea began remaking that buffer in April 2024, four months after leader Kim Jong-un defined relations with the South as those between "two hostile states" on Dec. 30, 2023.

The North's troops cut back vegetation near the MDL, laid mines, strung wire and built tactical roads. Anti-tank obstacles went in at intervals along the northern boundary line. The South has described the North's campaign to turn the DMZ into a hard state border as fortification of the armistice line.

The Imjin winds in front of the observatory past a line of low hills that were fought over savagely in the final weeks of the 1950-1953 Korean War. One of them is Hill Betty, 120 meters high and hard against the river. A single South Korean platoon held it against three Chinese battalions on July 15 and 16, 1953. The armistice then placed Hill Betty north of the MDL. Directly in front of the hill, the river is the line.

Soil and rock have spilled down the slope of Hill Betty as if from a landslide. The scar was left by North Korean troops who blasted the hillside in mid-July, apparently to source construction material on the spot. Temporary structures for storing equipment were also visible.

A North Korean soldier stands guard at his guard post inside North Korean territory, in this picture taken from Paju, South Korea, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, on June 17, 2020. REUTERS/YONHAP

No North Korean soldiers were in sight on July 30. Work appeared to have paused, possibly because of heavy rain in mid-July. At the height of the effort, dozens were said to have been deployed.

"Last year the North Korean troops sent into the DMZ stuffed their ears with cotton and kept working, paying no attention to our warning shots," a military official said. "When our side fired warning shots, they would duck for a moment and then go straight back to work."

Where exactly the line runs is itself contested. The MDL markers have disappeared or been damaged over the decades, and the three parties that police the armistice do not agree on the same reference line.

"There are quite a few places where the MDL reference line held by the United Nations Command, which manages the DMZ and the armistice, differs from our military's reference line and from the North Korean military's," a military official said. "We have proposed talks with North Korea to fix the reference line again, but there is no answer, and the UNC is not stepping forward either."

An overview of the western front along the demilitarized zone seen from the border city of Paju, north of Seoul, on May 8 YONHAP

That leaves open the likelihood that North Korea has been building along its own version of the line.

Moon Sang-gyun, a former deputy director for arms control at the Ministry of National Defense who served as a delegate to inter-Korean military talks, said the effect is to strip out the buffer the armistice created.

"North Korea's push to turn the armistice line into a state border is the neutralization of the DMZ, and that means the buffer zone between the two Koreas disappears," Moon said. "There is a risk that an accidental clash in the DMZ escalates into a local war."

Moon also raised the prospect of a heavier North Korean presence inside the zone itself.

"Because North Korea has declared South Korea a hostile state, there is also a possibility that it will forward-deploy troops and heavy weapons in the DMZ," he said.





BY LEE CHUL-JAE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



