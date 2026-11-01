As many as 125,000 gather in Hongdae for Halloween as some 30,000 revel in Itaewon

Crowds pack the streets of Itaewon in Yongsan District, central Seoul for Halloween festivities on Oct. 31. YONHAP

Data from the city tracked crowds in popular areas as police deployed thousands of officers in 14 key locations.

Up to 125,000 people gathered in the bustling Hongdae neighborhood for Halloween on Saturday, while around 30,000 gathered in Itaewon, the site of a deadly crowd crush in 2022, Seoul city data showed.

According to real-time data provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, around 30,000 to 32,000 people were in the popular nightlife area in Yongsan District, central Seoul, as of 10 p.m. The area remained "crowded," with visitors in their 20s accounting for 50.6 percent of the total.

The crowd in the university area in Mapo District, western Seoul, was estimated at between 120,000 and 125,000, with the area remaining "very crowded."

Police earlier vowed to deploy around 7,800 personnel nationwide to manage crowds celebrating Halloween over the weekend, including at 14 key locations in Seoul.

Some visitors in Itaewon were also seen laying flowers to pay tribute to the victims.

On Oct. 29, 2022, 159 people were killed in the country's worst-ever crowd crush in central Seoul's Itaewon nightlife district during the Halloween weekend.

Yonhap