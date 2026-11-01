As many as 125,000 gather in Hongdae for Halloween as some 30,000 revel in Itaewon

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No drug-related violations found in special crackdown on eve of Halloween
Police found no drug-related violations after inspecting eight clubs in Seoul's major nightlife districts ahead of Halloween.
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Tobacco plan faces loophole and budget backlash
Korea’s new tobacco-harm plan expands testing but draws criticism for overlooking nicotine analogs and flavored products while cutting prevention funds.
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Folk Village 'Ghost Discipline' eerily close to emotional abuse, complaints claim
Korean Folk Village's viral “Ghost Discipline” act, in which costumed performers scold children, has drawn complaints alleging emotional abuse and renewed debate over child safety.
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Baby panda Shu Bao steals the spotlight as Everland opens regular public viewing — in pictures
Everland’s nearly 5-month-old panda cub began greeting visitors Friday as she adjusts to her new enclosure.