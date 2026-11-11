As Jeju's waters warm, five tropical fish species move in — perhaps for the long haul

Chromis yamakawai found in waters off Jeju Island MINISTRY OF CLIMATE, ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

Five species of tropical and subtropical fish have been recorded off Jeju Island for the first time in Korea, and spawning activity in some species suggests they may have made Jeju's waters their permanent home.

The Honam National Institute of Biological Resources, an agency under the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, said Wednesday that underwater surveys conducted off Jeju Island since April have uncovered five tropical and subtropical fish species never before recorded in Korea: Cercamia eremia, Thysanophrys celebica, Chromis yamakawai, Fusigobius duospilus and Chaetodon ephippium.

The five fish species have yet to be assigned official Korean names, which will be determined once they are registered in the national biological species list.

The newly discovered species are native to warmer southern waters, particularly tropical and subtropical regions around the Philippines, Taiwan and Okinawa, where sea temperatures remain high throughout the year.

“We believe the fish likely reached waters off Jeju Island due to rising sea temperatures around Korea and the influence of warm ocean currents,” said a researcher at the Honam National Institute of Biological Resources.

The waters surrounding Jeju Island have seen a sharp rise in temperatures.

Chaetodon ephippium found in waters off Jeju Island MINISTRY OF CLIMATE, ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

Average August sea temperatures have topped 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit) every year since 2022 — a five-year streak that points to increasingly persistent marine heat — according to the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology.

As the equatorial warm pool expands, researchers say greater volumes of warm seawater are reaching Jeju Island through the Kuroshio Current and Tsushima Warm Current.

In particular, researchers observed the damselfish Chromis yamakawai, one of the newly discovered species, spawning in the same breeding grounds as damselfish native to Jeju Island. The finding suggests the species may be establishing a permanent population in Jeju's waters rather than merely passing through.

Researchers will further examine the collected specimens' morphology and genetic information and plan to share their findings through academic conferences and peer-reviewed journals. The institute also aims to develop a long-term research framework to discover fish species not previously recorded in Korea and monitor shifts in species diversity in Jeju's waters.

“These newly discovered fish species in Jeju's waters offer an important indication of how biodiversity is changing around Korea's islands and coastlines,” said Park Jin-young, president of the Honam National Institute of Biological Resources. “By closely tracking the arrival of new species and changes in where they live, we aim to stay ahead of the impact of climate change on coastal and island ecosystems.”





BY CHON KWON-PIL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]