As gov't pushes for '10 SNUs,' Seoul National University sends professor to regional school

After establishing a program that welcomes students from regional programs, the capital’s flagship national university is expanding ties with exchanges going the other way.

Seoul National University (SNU) — one of Korea’s top universities — plans to send professors to regional universities as the school seeks a more active role in academic exchanges with universities outside the capital as the government pushes its “10 Seoul National Universities” initiative.

SNU’s Intercollegiate Initiative for Talent Development Program, which oversees the university’s regional exchange initiatives, said Wednesday that professors will begin teaching courses at regional universities this semester.

Established in 2024 directly under the SNU president, the organization runs educational programs in partnership with regional universities.

One of its key initiatives has allowed students from regional universities to take courses at SNU and earn credits. The program will now also operate in the opposite direction, with SNU professors traveling to regional universities to teach.

The first professor to be dispatched is Kim Yun-ho of SNU’s Department of Aerospace Engineering, who heads the Extreme Environments and Impact Lab. Kim will teach aerospace capstone design at Gyeongsang National University in Jinju, South Gyeongsang, every Friday alongside a local professor.

Kim is set to take charge of the latter portion of the class beginning in early October.

SNU’s decision to directly send professors to regional universities is seen as a reflection of the university’s efforts to align itself with the government’s “10 SNUs” initiative aiming to have 10 universities nationwide at SNU’s level.

“We are considering what role SNU can play in nurturing talent in the regions, and the Education Ministry also views our activities positively,” said Lim Cheol-il, the director of SNU’s Intercollegiate Initiative for Talent Development Program. “The decision to dispatch professors reflects our intention to actively respond to regional demand for research and development and education.”

Students from four universities, including Kyungpook National University, participate in a hypersonic flow training program organized by Seoul National University's Intercollegiate Initiative for Talent Development Program in August 2025. SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY'S INTERCOLLEGIATE INITIATIVE FOR TALENT DEVELOPMENT

Kim is the only professor participating in the pilot program this semester, but the intercollegiate initiative group intends to increase the number of participating professors. Gyeongsang National University, which is seeking to strengthen its aerospace programs, intends to expand courses taught directly by SNU aerospace engineering professors next semester.

“Jinju, where Gyeongsang National University is located, has a well-established foundation for aerospace research, including the Korea AeroSpace Administration and Korea Aerospace Industries,” Prof. Kim said. “I expect that if exchanges with Gyeongsang National University help establish Jinju as a major hub for Korea’s aerospace research and industry, the research ecosystem itself will grow.”

Some professors, however, say appropriate incentives will be necessary for the exchange program to operate smoothly.

“Travel alone takes half a day, so even if the program has a worthwhile purpose, it is difficult to participate based on a spirit of volunteerism alone,” an SNU engineering professor said.

The group is therefore considering incentives for professors who teach at regional universities.

“I understand that the university administration is considering measures such as reducing some of the professors’ teaching obligations at SNU or increasing financial support,” Director Lim said.

Another challenge is coordinating expectations over the program between SNU and regional universities.

“One regional university told us, ‘We are perfectly capable of handling our own education and research. Wouldn’t sending an SNU professor here be overstepping?’” a program staffer said. “We will gradually expand exchanges, starting with universities where there is demand.”

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin announces the selection of Pusan National University, Chonnam National University and Chungnam National University for a government funding program on Sept. 1. YONHAP

There are also hopes that sending professors to regional universities could broaden the academic base if both institutions share the same goals.

“Dispatching a professor essentially means bringing that professor’s field of expertise to the region,” an SNU engineering professor participating in the academic program said. “As a researcher, I would welcome it if education, research and industry take root in the regions and expand the overall academic ecosystem.”

As the government places greater emphasis on its “10 SNU” initiative, the Seoul school intends to expand exchanges with regional universities not only by dispatching professors but also by offering more curricular and extracurricular programs.

The group had previously offered programs only in science and engineering, but courses in education and textiles, merchandising and fashion design have been added this semester. It is also considering additional programs involving SNU and all nine of Korea’s regional flagship national universities.

“For the first time last semester, students from all 10 flagship national universities took part in a course together, and satisfaction was high because students from different regions were able to discuss their concerns and network with one another,” a representative of the program said. “We intend to create more opportunities like this.”





BY LEE GYU-RIM [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]