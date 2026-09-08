Artist Nancy Lang booked for drunk driving in Seoul

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Court fines woman 6 million won after stalking actor Hwang Jung-min
The Uijeongbu District Court ordered a 40-hour anti-stalking program after finding her repeated messages caused the actor anxiety and fear.
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Netflix celebrates a decade in Korea with free Seoul fan festival this October
The two-day event in Mapo will feature Rain, Kyuhyun, Bada and other performers, with free tickets available by reservation.
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More than 100 foreign fugitives hiding in Korea, police data shows
Police data shows fraud suspects make up the largest share as Korea expands efforts to locate and repatriate international fugitives.
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Romance film starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jin-wook to release in December
“Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” follows two strangers who meet after painful breakups.