Artist Nancy Lang booked for drunk driving in Seoul

Nancy Lang poses for a photo during a press conference for her solo exhibition “Bubble Coco” in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 12, 2021. NEWS1

Artist and television personality Nancy Lang was booked after police said her blood alcohol level exceeded the license-revocation threshold.

Artist and television personality Nancy Lang was booked for drunk driving after police found her behind the wheel in southern Seoul early Tuesday with a blood alcohol level high enough to have her license revoked.

Lang was caught driving in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, at around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Seoul Gangnam Police precinct. A breathalyzer test reportedly showed a blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.08 percent, the threshold for driver's license revocation.

Police brought Lang to the station voluntarily for questioning and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Lang married Wang Jinjin, who had a previous fraud conviction, in 2017. Controversy later emerged over Wang's identity and past. Lang filed for divorce in 2019, and the divorce was finalized in 2021.

Lang has since spoken publicly about financial difficulties stemming from debts she says she took on during the marriage.

“The debt I took on eight years ago — from first-, second- and third-tier financial institutions and even private lenders — eventually grew from 800 million won ($594,000) to 1.5 billion won,” Lang said during an appearance on MBN's documentary series “Exclusive World” (2012-) in January.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]