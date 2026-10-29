Arson suspect faces additional charges of attempted murder

A suspect surnamed Lee who faces suspicions of setting fire to two buildings in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, answers reporters’ questions as he is sent from Suseo Police Station to the Seoul Central District Prosecution Service on Oct. 29. YONHAP

The suspect, whose personal information will be made public, appeared to have prepared for the fire by purchasing equipment and terminating his lease.

Police referred the suspect in last week’s fire at two buildings in southern Seoul to prosecutors Thursday, pressing additional charges of attempted murder after determining that the crime was premeditated with intent to kill random people.

The suspect, surnamed Lee, was taken into custody on Oct. 20 shortly after setting fires at two patent firms in two separate buildings in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. The blazes left 26 people injured, including a patent attorney.

Lee claimed he had no intention of hurting anyone, but the Seoul Suseo Police Station sent the suspect to the Seoul Central District Prosecution Service on Thursday on charges of arson resulting in injuries and attempted murder, after concluding that the attack had been planned in advance with intent to cause the deaths of unspecified people.

According to police, Lee purchased two containers and two lighters between Sept. 24 and Oct. 5. He filled the two containers with gasoline he purchased on Oct. 19, indicating that he had prepared for the crime.

Police also viewed the cancellation of his mobile phone subscription earlier this month and his notification to his landlord to terminate his lease, despite having nine months remaining, as evidence of premeditation.

On Oct. 19, Lee disposed of his belongings at home. On the day of the incident, after receiving his security deposit back from the landlord, he was overheard muttering to himself, “You should not sit idly if they commit fraud,” according to police.

As he was led out of the police station, the suspect claimed police failed to investigate his claims that both patent firms had defrauded him, an allegation he has repeatedly raised since his apprehension.

When reporters asked why he set the fires, he told them to stop asking about it and to be quiet when asked if he felt sorry for the victims.

During the investigation, police deployed criminal profilers to determine his motive and checked whether he had any mental illness.

On Wednesday, a police committee decided to make the suspect’s identity public, citing the severe harm caused, the violent nature of the crime and the clear evidence against him.

His personal information will be posted on the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency website for 30 days starting at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, as he did not submit a written objection to the decision, according to the police.





Yonhap