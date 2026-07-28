Arrest warrant sought for ex-Cheongju councilor over alleged child prostitution

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Sports federations plead for access to offices after ballot shortage protest limits entry
The national organizers of nine sports, including handball and fencing, have not been able to use their offices, with the Asian Games fast approaching.
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White phosphorus leak at U.S. military base triggers evacuation order in Pyeongtaek
The chemical, used in incendiary munitions and other military applications, can cause severe burns, while inhaling large amounts of its smoke can be fatal.
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Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Kumamoto in Japan, with tremors felt in Busan
The quake struck at 4:27 p.m. south of the island of Kyushu, with reports in the southern parts of Korea that tremors could be felt.
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Korea officially a super-aged society as population over 65 tops 20% of total
The shift comes with a shrinking number of citizens, while a rise in foreign residents has driven up the overall number of people living in the country.