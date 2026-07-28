Arrest warrant sought for ex-Cheongju councilor over alleged child prostitution

Choi Young-joong, the former councilor of Cheongju, North Chungcheong, leaves the Cheongju Cheongwon police precinct after being summoned for a 15-hour-long investigation on July 27. YONHAP

Choi Young-joong admitted to police that he had sex with a middle school student but denied knowing that she was a minor.

Police on Tuesday sought an arrest warrant for a former councilor of Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on suspicion of paying for sex with a minor, officials said.

Choi Young-joong is accused of having sex with a middle school student in cars and motels on three occasions between 2024 and 2025 and demanding that she send nude photos of herself.

Choi resigned as councilor on July 16 shortly after the allegations surfaced. He has admitted to having sex with her but denied knowing that she was a minor.

The Cheongju Cheongwon police precinct filed for an arrest warrant, citing the gravity of the crime and concerns of destruction of evidence.

Previously, police raided Choi’s offices to confiscate relevant materials and questioned him overnight from Sunday to Monday.

The former councilor allegedly offered to pay more money to the student if she brought her friend and sister to their encounters and showed her a sex tape that he had filmed with another woman.





Yonhap