Arrest warrant denied for woman accused of blockading vote counting center

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Who will live on Dokdo? Search begins after last resident dies.
Ulleung County is preparing to recruit a new permanent resident for Dokdo after the death of its last registered inhabitant left the disputed islets with an official population of zero.
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South Korean passport power ranks 2nd with visa-free access to 188 countries
A new Henley Passport Index report says South Koreans can enter 188 destinations visa-free or with visa on arrival, tying the country for second worldwide.
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Ticket scalpers face crackdown as government targets resale profits
New rules taking effect Aug. 28 will ban profit-making resales of sports and concert tickets above face value, aiming to curb software-aided scalping and protect fans.
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Committee says some victims of 2022 Itaewon crush may have survived with faster rescue efforts
A special committee said about 10 percent of those killed in the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush may have died from causes other than suffocation, underscoring possible missed chances to save lives.