Army unveils new drone and robot tactics demonstration unit

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Poll finds 65 percent of South Koreans support nuclear armament amid war fears
The Gallup Korea survey also found that younger respondents are more likely to believe North Korea could start a war.
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Muan air base decision clears path for Gwangju’s vast semiconductor cluster
The government’s final designation of Muan County for Gwangju’s military air base relocation could accelerate an 800 trillion won ($582.9 billion) semiconductor and AI project.
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Why Korea’s suicide drone, far pricier than a Shahed, crashed seconds after launch
Korea's defense agency says a launcher door defect, not the aircraft, caused a Korean-built loitering munition to crash during a sea trial.
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South Korea, U.S. and Japan to hold Freedom Edge military drills in September
The trilateral exercise is set to take place from Sept. 7 to 11 in international waters east and south of Jeju Island.