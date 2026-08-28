Army unveils new drone and robot tactics demonstration unit

A tactical unit launched by the Army to demonstrate and promote tactics and operational techniques of drones and robots YONHAP

The new unit will test unmanned combat systems and train front-line forces as the Army adapts to changing warfare and demographic decline.

The Army said Friday it has launched a new tactical unit to demonstrate operational techniques of drones and robots to promote future combat technologies.

The unit will showcase a range of tactical skills using manned-unmanned teaming combat systems at major events, involving drone tactical flight and swarm flight capabilities, legged robots and unmanned ground vehicles.

The unit will also serve as a test bed for evaluating the military applications of drones and robots and developing new tactics and operational techniques, according to the Army.

The move comes as the Army seeks to transform the armed service to incorporate unmanned systems to cope with demographic decline and adapt to the changing modern warfare environment.

The unit will mainly comprise noncommissioned officers with combat expertise, officials said, with plans to deliver operational techniques accumulated on-site to front-line units.





Yonhap





