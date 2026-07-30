Army to inspect all units after ammo controversy

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U.S. Navy official calls Korea's commanding role in Rimpac 'historic leadership milestone'
The deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet hailed Korea’s command of combined maritime forces at the major naval exercise as a milestone in shared Indo-Pacific defense.
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Defense Ministry issues public notice of draft bill on nuclear-powered subs
In the draft bill announcement, the government committed to refrain from any development of nuclear warheads.
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Army guards western border with empty chambers
An Army unit on the western front reportedly revised guard rules to keep K6 machine guns unloaded, raising concerns over readiness and border security.
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Development of first homegrown KF-21 fighter jet is officially completed
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration will deliver the first batch of planes, mainly with air-to-air capabilities, to the Air Force by 2028.