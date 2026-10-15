Army tests drones, robots, laser defenses in future battlefield exercise

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North Korea sends thousands of workers to Russian drone factory, CSIS says
The country has reportedly sent up to 12,000 workers and technicians to Russia's Alabuga drone factory, helping produce Iran-designed Geran suicide drones and gain weapons expertise, according to CSIS.
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Seoul, UNC narrow DMZ control differences
South Korea says it has the right to authorize peaceful use of the DMZ as talks with the United Nations Command narrow differences over access control.
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'Washington is moving the goalposts': South Korea, U.S. clash over tougher wartime command transfer standards
Washington’s revised readiness benchmarks have stalled Seoul’s push to complete operational control verification, raising prospects for presidential intervention.
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U.S. surveillance flights shadow North's missile tests
U.S. Navy and Army reconnaissance aircraft operated over the Korean Peninsula as North Korea test-fired submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles.