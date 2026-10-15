Army tests drones, robots, laser defenses in future battlefield exercise

Korean Army soldiers and robot assets stage a drill in Gyeonggi on Oct. 14. REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY

Korea’s Army showcased unmanned combat systems in Yangpyeong drills as it advances its Army Tiger Plus modernization project.

The Army has conducted training involving its advanced units mobilizing unmanned technologies, such as drones and robots, in a bid to increase the survivability of troops in future warfare, the armed service said Thursday.

The drills took place Wednesday at a training center in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi, in an effort to boost the Army's capabilities to conduct multidomain operations and enhance operational efficiency, according to military officials.

The move comes as the Army has sought to modernize the armed forces to counter the country's demographic decline and better adapt to a rapidly changing security environment.

Under the initiative, known as the "Army Tiger plus" project, the armed service seeks to transform all Army units into those equipped with manned-unmanned teaming combat systems capable of conducting multidomain operations by 2040.

Currently, the Army operates two pilot units for the project but plans to expand to 12 by 2030, before full implementation.

During Wednesday's drills disclosed to the media, troops teamed up with unmanned combat systems to conduct a range of exercises, including drone and counter-drone warfare, and integrated unmanned operations involving surveillance drones and unmanned reconnaissance vehicles.

The Army also deployed a laser-based anti-drone air defense system, dubbed Cheongwang, to shoot down an enemy drone in midair. An air defense gun and missile system, along with a vehicle-mounted counter-drone system, were also used to neutralize a simulated drone target.

A combat team comprising unmanned assets, including the Korea Combat Engineer Vehicle (K-CEV) — a K21 armored vehicle fitted with AI-based remote control systems — surveillance drones and four-legged walking robots, was deployed to a simulated minefield to clear a safe path for troops.





Yonhap