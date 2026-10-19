Army plans dedicated border security brigades under corps command

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President Lee presses for early return of wartime command from Washington
President Lee Jae Myung says South Korea is ready to retake wartime operational control despite differing views with the United States on timing.
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Fourth suspected North Korean mine washes up on Ganghwa coast
Marines safely detonated the fourth suspected North Korean mine found near Ganghwa County this month after it washed ashore on Boleum Island.
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Hackable weapons, Chinese-made CCTV cameras at critical sites pose serious security risks, data shows
Lawmakers' data shows hundreds of cyber flaws in active military systems and Chinese-made cameras still operating at key energy facilities.
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U.S. acknowledges Seoul's concerns over USFK commander’s border and Opcon remarks
Washington said it understands South Korea’s unease after Gen. Xavier Brunson’s comments sparked sovereignty and wartime command-transfer tensions.