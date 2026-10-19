Army plans dedicated border security brigades under corps command

Army towed artillery pieces are prepared for drills at a training ground near the inter-Korean border in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 19. YONHAP

The Army will begin introducing units by 2027 to oversee DMZ outpost surveillance while advancing AI-based border monitoring.

The Army plans to create new security brigades under the command of corps to oversee surveillance operations at general outposts near the inter-Korean border as part of a defense reform plan, officials said Monday.

Currently, brigades in border areas assign their battalions to conduct surveillance operations at general outposts along the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

But under the new plan, the Army will create security brigades solely tasked with overseeing surveillance operations at general outposts and place them under corps command to enable front line units to focus on guard duty.

The move comes as front line brigades were reportedly burdened with guard duty while also managing forward-deployed troops, known as Forward Edge of Battle Area units, responsible for training and combat readiness.

The Army plans to first introduce security units under the 5th and 22nd Infantry Divisions by October 2027, then gradually expand them into dedicated brigades under corps command.

As part of the reform plan, the Army seeks to transform its surveillance system into one utilizing AI-driven manned-unmanned teaming combat systems by 2040.

It also plans to complete development of its AI-driven general outpost surveillance system for border areas by 2028 and establish it as operational by 2033.





Yonhap